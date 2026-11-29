Maro Itoje accepted England had much work to do before next year's Rugby World Cup in Australia after they ended 2026 with a thumping 26-8 loss to New Zealand at Twickenham on Saturday.

England kicked off following a record-breaking 37-12 win over the All Blacks at Twickenham last week.

That result set up this immediate rematch after both teams finished second in their respective northern and southern hemisphere pools of the inaugural Nations Championship.

But indiscipline returned to haunt England, with Alex Coles and Henry Pollock both sin-binned.

"First of all, credit to New Zealand, I thought they played a very smart game," said England captain Itoje. "Essentially I think if you don't get the fundamentals right then you put pressure on yourself."

But with England having won just once in this year's Six Nations, the Saracens lock was buoyed by four victories in the November section of the Nations Championship

"I think if you look at the four games as a whole, I think as a team we have taken a step forward," he said. "We're not the finished article, we know that, and today highlighted that.

"But we're making progress and a game like today just puts that extra fuel in the fire to make sure we're motivated to go forward."

Itoje, whose side begin the 2027 Six Nations away to Ireland on February 5, added: "If we want to be the team that we want to be, we have to consistently play these games at top levels.

"Throughout the next eight, 10 games before the World Cup, there's this big game after big game after big game, so we want to be a team that is consistently performing in those games."

England were also bidding for an unprecedented third straight win over New Zealand after last year's 33-19 Twickenham triumph.

But in what was effectively a third-place playoff, England were overwhelmed by a rejigged and revitalised New Zealand at a rainswept Twickenham on Saturday as a run of five successive wins ended in emphatic fashion.

The penalty count, long highlighted as a problem if England are to repeat their 2003 World Cup triumph in Australia, proved their undoing, with coach Steve Borthwick saying: "Obviously we are always disappointed when you concede penalties and ultimately that led to cards."

All Blacks flyhalf Richie Mo'unga marked his Test return with a faultless 16-point haul from the tee, including four penalties and conversions of tries by Wallace Sititi and Cam Roigard.

It seemed England's only score on Saturday would be Henry Slade's early penalty, with Jamie George's try five minutes from time no consolation as England ended 2026 with a record of six wins and six defeats from 12 Tests.

"New Zealand's kicking game was excellent, which meant they put pressure upon us," said Borthwick.

"Ultimately, those post-contact metres we were getting last week we didn't get this week. We couldn't get points on the board." — AFP

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