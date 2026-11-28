Maro Itoje insists England must find the motivation to make history against New Zealand from within themselves a week after former captain Lewis Moody inspired them to a memorable triumph.

The teams return to Twickenham on Saturday for a third-place playoff in the Nations Championship a week after England's commanding 37-12 win over New Zealand -- their record margin of victory against the All Blacks.

Moody, a 2003 Rugby World Cup winner, was an inspirational figure, presenting the current England side with their shirts on the eve of the match and then joining them in facing New Zealand's traditional pre-game haka to raucous cheers from a capacity Twickenham crowd.

Replicating the emotional charge created by Moody, diagnosed with motor neurone disease, will be difficult but current skipper Itoje hopes a bid to become the first England side to win three successive Tests against New Zealand will fuel his team on Saturday.

"There was definitely an emotional pull with Lewis," said Itoje. "We definitely used that and hopefully that translated to our game, but this weekend we have an amazing opportunity to show our internal motivation."

The Saracens lock added: "And in many ways I feel that internal motivation –- and I choose my words a little bit carefully because I'm by no means trying to disrespect anything that happened last weekend –- is a lot more powerful and long-lasting than external motivation.

"That's the motivation that is not dependent on external factors and as a team we have an opportunity to show that."

England are looking to make it three wins in a row against New Zealand, following last year's 33-19 success at Twickenham.

They are also bidding for a sixth successive Test win in all, with Steve Borthwick's men aiming to underline their credentials as contenders for next year's World Cup in Australia.

"We're playing the All Blacks in what is essentially a type of final," said Itoje. "It's going to be a hotly contested game. And if we want to win, then we have to show up.

"We always want to be ruthless. We want to be aggressive. We want to be a confrontational team.

"But we'd be fools to think that the All Blacks aren't going to come out firing with an aggressive mindset for themselves."

England prop Joe Heyes echoed Itoje in saying the team had to move on quickly from last week's extraordinary events at Twickenham.

"I was watching in awe at what happened, said Heyes. "I'll look back on it for a long time because it was special for everyone. But we're not looking to replicate it because that's a once-in-a-lifetime sort of experience where all of those things come into place.

"That day is gone; tomorrow is a new day. You can't go chasing the same thing."



