South Africa qualified for the inaugural Nations Championship final despite a narrow defeat by Ireland that followed the world champions' loss to France.

But they will have a chance for revenge against France in Saturday's showpiece at Twickenham after Les Bleus topped the northern hemisphere table despite England's stunning win over New Zealand.

AFP Sport looks at three talking points from the dramatic, concluding round of Nations Championship pool action:

Springboks need a quick fix South Africa's 20-17 loss to Ireland came hot on the heels of their 21-19 defeat by France. It was the first time the Springboks had lost two on the trot to northern hemisphere sides since going down to the same opponents in 2022.

Defeat in Dublin had Siya Kolisi, the Springboks' two-time World Cup-winning captain, telling his side they had things "we need to fix".

And they do not have much time before a final where they will again be without Rassie Erasmus, as the Boks coach continues his six-game ban after his "match-fixing" rant at the match officials following the loss to France.

The after-effects of a gruelling Test series with New Zealand, albeit two months ago, may have affected South Africa, especially as several senior players are now in their mid-30s.

There was a notable lack of creativity against Ireland, with the Springboks too often resorting to the battering ram instead.

"We had a good plan in the kicking game and we didn’t execute it, and on defence, we didn't dominate as much as we normally do," said Kolisi.

Scrum remains a worry for France France qualified for the final with the best record of the 12 teams involved, but despite routing Argentina 45-17 they head to Twickenham with a nagging problem: the scrum.

The week before they gave up nine penalties at scrum time against South Africa, and the Pumas' pack made life difficult for Les Bleus in the first half at the Stade de France.

Both times they found a way to win, but France coach Fabien Galthie knows that it is a weakness heading into Sunday's final at Twickenham against South Africa – a match which could have the atmosphere and benefits of a 'home' game for the Springboks given the large South African expatriate community in London.

Galthie's solution, it seems, will be to play the French way.

"We're different to other teams; we must not try to copy them," he said after beating the Pumas.

England put down World Cup marker After a Six Nations where they suffered four defeats, and wins over a lacklustre Australia and a woeful Japan in their first two November fixtures, questions remained regarding England's standing ahead of next year's World Cup.

But Steve Borthwick's team erased many of those doubts during a record 37-12 defeat of New Zealand at Twickenham last weekend, with England 2003 World Cup-winner Lawrence Dallaglio saying the sparkling performance was "the most dominant I've ever seen England against the All Blacks".

A revitalised pack paved the way for victory, with Ben Earl making a brilliant 33 carries while England captain Maro Itoje and Ollie Chessum dominated up front.

But there was more to England's success than their traditional forward strength, with half-backs Jack van Poortvliet and Fin Smith orchestrating an incisive display behind the scrum as their side ran in five tries.

England now have the chance to underline their status as genuine World Cup contenders when they return to Twickenham for another encounter with the All Blacks in Saturday's third-place playoff. – AFP

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