Dan Sheehan could return to captain Ireland in Saturday's Nations Championship showdown with world champions South Africa in Dublin.

The hooker missed Ireland's 43-15 victory over Fiji at the weekend after suffering a concussion in the win against Argentina earlier this month.

He will return to full training this week, the Irish Rugby Football Union said on Monday.

With regular captain Caelan Doris unavailable, Sheehan could take the armband for the match against the Springboks at Aviva Stadium.

But Jamie Osborne is sidelined with the pectoral injury that forced him off in the opening minutes of the Fiji game and back row James McNabney is also unavailable.

McNabney is undergoing a 12-day return-to-play protocol after a head injury during an impressive but brief debut cameo off the bench on Saturday.

Prop Sam Illo will "enter the return to play process" this week following concussion.

Ireland are third in the northern hemisphere table of the Nations Championship, with world champions South Africa second in the southern hemisphere group.

The championship culminates in a finals weekend later this month at Twickenham, where northern and southern hemisphere teams will be paired according to places in the final tables.