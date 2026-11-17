



Stand-in captain Rory Darge was proud of how Scotland triumphed in a battle of defences to beat Australia 15-12 in a dour Nations Championship struggle at a rainswept Murrayfield on Sunday.

Darge was only thrust into the captaincy shortly before kick-off when regular skipper Sione Tuipulotu, an Australia-born centre, withdrew with a knee injury.

But Glasgow flanker Darge responded with a player-of-the-match performance that not only saw him in the thick of the action at the breakdown but also display good tactical awareness six minutes from time by instructing Finn Russell to for for goal with a penalty rather than set-up an attacking line-out.

Russell's successful kick put Scotland two scores in front, with Australia wing Max Jorgensen's 79th-minute converted try too little too late for the Wallabies.

It was a much-need win for Scotland following a disappointing 43-21 loss to New Zealand in their November opener.

"A lot of that disappointment was with the physical side of the game and we did that really well (against Australia)," Darge told ITV.

"It was a bit of an arm-wrestle, the conditions played their part. We know they want to throw the ball around, we like to play an attacking style but today was a battle of the defences.

"First of all, we need to enjoy the win and the moment. Come Monday, we know Japan will be disappointed and they'll respond big," he added after the Brave Blossoms were thrashed 78 by England at Twickenham on Saturday.

Scotland led Australia 12-5 at half-time after scoring two tries -- from Matt Fagerson and former Australia international Jack Dempsey to one from Wallaby wing Harry Potter.

But neither side could get their preferred attacking game into gear.

But Scotland coach Gregor Townsend -- whose side have leapfrogged Wales into fourth place in the Northern Hemisphere table with one round of matches remaining before finals weekend at Twickenham was proud of his side adapted to the conditions.

"Both teams had to adjust and I thought we did that well. Defensively, that's one of the best (Scotland) performances I've seen in the last couple of years," he said.

This was Australia's fourth successive defeat and coach Les Kiss said was the team must take this latest loss "on the chin" before stepping up against a resurgent Wales, fresh from their first win over New Zealand in 73 years following a 35-28 defeat of the All Blacks in Cardiff on Saturday.

"It's difficult when you give easy metres," said Kiss. "Our discipline... Once or twice we gave them 100 yards.

"It was a turgid match but I was happy with a number of things -- Carter Gordon and Ryan Lonergan clicked well together (at half-back), the scrum was strong.

"It'll be a cracking match (next week), fair play to [Wales], they did something phenomenal yesterday (beating New Zealand)."