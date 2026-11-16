Will Joseph said he was speechless after marking his first Test start with a record-equalling five tries as England hammered Japan 78-15 in the Nations Championship at Twickenham on Saturday.

The recalled Gloucester winger, winning just his second cap, seized in style his chance to stake a claim for a place in England coach Steve Borthwick's squad for next year's Rugby World Cup in Australia.

The younger brother of former Red Rose international Jonathan Joseph, Will struck as early as the opening minute.

Before halftime, he added three more of the hosts' eventual 13 tries with England posting both their highest score and record-winning margin against Japan, surpassing a 60-7 success at the 1987 Rugby World Cup in Australia.

Joseph, with Jonathan looking on in a capacity crowd of more than 80,000, crossed again in the 55th minute.

That meant he became just the fifth England player to score five tries in a Test following Douglas Lambert (vs France 1907), Rory Underwood (vs Fiji 1989), Josh Lewsey (vs Uruguay 2003) and Henry Arundell (vs Chile 2023).

"Today was firstly a very special day and I loved every minute of it," Joseph said.

"I loved the way the team moved the ball and it was just a joy to be part of. I am speechless, an almost perfect day."

Joseph was one of 10 changes to the England side that beat Australia 45-22 last weekend.

But they were still utterly ruthless against a Japan side who never recovered from an early yellow card, later upgraded to a 20-minute red, given to lock Harry Hockings for a high tackle on England prop Ellis Genge.

"There were a few team changes this week and it was a short turnaround," Joseph said.

"Pretty special day, but I am grateful for the team and the unseen bits everyone was doing to enable me to score those tries."

England are sure to face a sterner challenge next week when they meet a New Zealand side smarting from their first defeat by Wales in 73 years after the All Blacks were beaten 35-28 in Cardiff.

"Look, I am going to enjoy today and we will be in [camp] on Sunday and get our heads around the All Blacks, another great opportunity to be a part of, if I am selected," Joseph said.

Japan coach Eddie Jones said Hockings' early exit was a pivotal moment.

"Getting the red card early in the game put us on the back foot and we were not good enough to recover," he said.

The veteran Australian coach, who gave Joseph his Test debut four years ago when in charge of England, jokingly added: "It kills me that Will Joseph, I gave him his first cap, he scores five tries against me.

"Now that's not being very loyal, is it?

"He's a great kid. He always was going to be a good player." — AFP