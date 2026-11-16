Wales captain Dewi Lake said on Saturday the negative atmosphere surrounding Welsh rugby motivated his side to claim a first win over New Zealand since 1953 with a 35-28 victory.

Lake's side edged the three-time Rugby World Cup winners for a first victory over their opposition in 34 attempts, and just a fourth since they first met in 1905.

Wales have suffered a dire run of results since the 2023 World Cup, including more than two years without a home Test win, with a host of off-field issues overshadowing the sport.

Last Saturday they sluggishly edged Japan to start their November leg of the Nations Championship on a positive note.

"I think the bad times drive you to want more and also it taught us we can be in a game in so many different ways," hooker Lake told Welsh television channel S4C.

"Last week's scrutiny was well deserved.

"We had a few difficult chats in the week, to put things to right.

"I'm very proud how the boys answered the questions from last week," the 27-year-old said.

Lake was asked how the squad would celebrate and he jokingly responded: "An early night."

Wales' win was orchestrated by head coach Steve Tandy, who was appointed midway through last year.

"It's not about me but the players and the supporters," the former Ospreys flanker said.

"The effort the boys have put in over the last 15 months or so, they got what they deserved, which was an unbelievable performance."

Tandy's side started both halves superbly, scoring twice within the first seven minutes of the first interval and two times nine minutes after the break.

"They had the intent to go after the game. When New Zealand came back after half-time it would have been easy to doubt themselves," Tandy said.

"What I loved about it was at half-time they wanted to chase down the game again.

"The last few minutes they looked really composed.

"The boys have created history, they have to celebrate and enjoy the moment."

New Zealand coach Dave Rennie praised Wales' start to each half with the defeat meaning his side hold just a one-point advantage over second-place SA in the southern hemisphere table of the Nations Championship.

Rennie's side head to England next Saturday and the Springboks travel to Ireland with a place in November 29's final on the line.

"We started both halves poorly, conceded 14 points quickly, we were a little bit disconnected," Rennie told reporters.

"In the end, we had plenty of possession, territory and opportunity to squeeze them up and pick them off.

"We need to be a lot better than that.

"But give credit to Wales, they were really clinical when they got their chances and then defended for massive periods.

"They were the better side tonight."

Rennie's outfit were unable to find a late score due to a monstrous Wales defence with the hosts holding up the visitors on their line three times in the final 25 minutes.

"It felt like a brick wall at times," full-back Beauden Barrett said.