Ireland coach Andy Farrell said he was delighted "to get a good win" after his side routed Argentina 42-12 in their Nations Championship Test at Lansdowne Road but added they could have been more ruthless.

Hugo Keenan led the way, scoring a hat-trick of tries in his first home Test in over a year, as the Irish ran in six tries against a disappointing Pumas outfit.

The Irish go on to host Fiji on Saturday before the biggest challenge of all, world champions SA, in a fortnight before finals weekend at Twickenham.

"Well, first and foremost delighted to get the win, and a good win at that," Farrell said.

"You know, six tries to two says a lot. So delighted to get the season off with a big W."

Farrell had said in the lead-up to the match he felt the Irish in their present state were not contenders to win next year's Rugby World Cup, a tournament in which they have yet to reach the semifinals.

The 51-year-old Englishman, who arguably with a stronger team guided Ireland to the 2023 quarterfinals, did not repeat the comment after Friday's Test but he said there were things they needed to work on.

"How we can be a little bit more ruthless because that's the team that we want to be," he said.

Farrell, though, said all in all "it's a good place to be".

His Argentina counterpart, Felipe Contepomi, has had little time with his players and he said it showed in the differences between the two teams.

"Well, to start with, 30 points, and then obviously I think there was a more cohesive and slick team, the Irish, and we made a lot of individual errors," the 49-year-old said.

"I'm very proud for the boys. The way they pushed, they tried, and they came out and kept running.

"But it's tough when you defend too much against a team that is is very good with ball in hand."

Contepomi's side go on to play Italy and then Six Nations champions France in what has been a tough year in terms of results.

However, he took some positives out of the match.

"Well, the initiative, how they went out straight off the blocks and then there was some good rugby," Contepomi said.

"The attitude. I think the players were fantastic, the way we got together in four days, put up a performance in a Test match against the third-placed team in the world."

Keenan may have taken the man-of-the-match award and the back slapping from his team-mates, but the 30-year-old fullback is never one to blow his own trumpet.

"It was at the end of a few good plays, to be honest," he said of his three tries.

"Three walk-ins, I think.

"So I'll take any, to be honest, but we got a bonus point playing against a really tough Argentinian side, to beat them by 30 points and probably not play to our full potential is exciting because there's a lot to work on."

His teammate Tadhg Beirne said "it was a great starting point" but like Farrell and Keenan saw plenty of room for improvement.

"I think we were very good in patches, and I think some of the tries we scored were proper team tries, which will be probably the most pleasing part about it," Beirne, who will be 35 when the World Cup comes round, said.