Qoboqobo United storm into Border rugby premier League

Just one year since being established, Qoboqobo United are making headlines in Border club rugby circles and are moving up the ranks from the lower divisions.

At the weekend, they were crowned first division champions at the district playoffs involving the union's regions at the Komga Sports Ground after beating Progress from Chris Hani.

Having won the third-tier competition, Qoboqobo United will be a new addition among the Amathole-based teams in the premier league and it seems they will be a force to be reckoned with in their debut season.

They are filled with ex-Border Bulldogs personnel, such as Lelethu Gcilitshane, and a plethora of experienced players who have played in the Border top-flight.

They will, however, have their credentials tested in the Brutten Cup, which is the region's biggest club tournament.

The Brutten, which consists of teams from the super league and premier and first divisions, is likely to kick off in the coming weeks.

"We would like to take this opportunity to extend our sincere gratitude to everyone who contributed to the successful hosting of the BRU playoffs competition over the past two days," acting Border Rugby president Asanda Simoyi said.

“Congratulations to the Amathole District Rugby Union for not only hosting a successful event, but also emerging as the champions of the tournament. Your achievement is well deserved.

“A special word of appreciation goes to Fani Ndzingo and the executive for their resilience, commitment and leadership.

“Despite various challenges and competing interests regarding the use of the facility, Fani remained steadfast in ensuring that the venue allocated for our playoffs remained available and that the competition was concluded successfully.

"His dedication to rugby and the success of this event did not go unnoticed.

“While we successfully delivered the tournament, it is important to acknowledge that we did so despite certain limitations.

“The absence of BRU branding equipment and a standardised event management system presented challenges in maintaining the same professional standard seen at other events.

"Nevertheless, through teamwork, commitment and collective effort, we were able to deliver a successful competition.

“This demonstrates the strength and resilience of our rugby community.”

Qoboqobo will hope to follow in the footsteps of Rising Stars from Kwelerha, who, in their debut premier league season, won the title and are a potential wild card for the Eastern Cape Super 14.



