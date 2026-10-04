Elephants power past Kavaliers to secure Shield final spot

The EP Elephants produced an inspired display to advance to the SA Rugby U21 Shield grand final when they outmuscled the Boland Kavaliers 34-31 in a hard-fought semifinal in Worcester on Saturday.

Delighted EP coach Shaun "Trok" Oliver said his team had reaped the benefits of making a solid start after they gained early set-piece dominance over their never-say-die rivals at the Boland Stadium in a south section playoff.

EP will now host Griquas in the championship decider in Gqeberha, with the Madibaz Stadium expected to stage the grand final clash on Saturday.

In Saturday's other semifinal in Welkom, Griquas pipped the Griffons 32-29 after a thrilling tussle between two well-matched sides.

EP's try scorers against the Kavaliers were Dewald Gerber, Damian le Roux, Angelo Adams and Christian van der Merwe.

Fullback Lyle Meintjies converted four tries and kicked two penalties.

"EP started off brilliantly with set-piece dominance and the players executed our plan for the semifinal," Oliver said.

"We led 24-5 at halftime and in the second half EP played against the wind.

"Our boys stayed focused and we fought until the end to pull through and reach the final.

"We decided in our prep we want to break this Boland dominance.

"Our focus now shifts to the final against Griquas, so we have not achieved anything yet.

"EP will be ready for the final."

Boland earned the right to stage Saturday's semifinal at the Boland Stadium because they finished ahead of EP on points difference after the final round of league matches were played two weeks ago.

In sixth round encounters EP thrashed the SWD Eagles 57-19 in George and Boland hammered the Border Bulldogs 78-0 in Wellington.

In a first found clash in Worcester, EP pulled off an 38-24 away win over the Kavaliers, who exacted revenge by beating EP 29-27 in a second round in Gqeberha.

"EP were not afraid of the Boland Kavaliers and we were playing for everyone in the Eastern Cape," Oliver said.

"Our set piece is a department where we strived to get it right from the start and to execute our game plan from there.

"EP set high standards for ourselves."

Nine provincial teams were divided into two sections in the Shield.

The south comprised Boland (2024 champions), Border, Eastern Province and SWD, and the north featured the Pumas (2023 champions), Harmony Griffons, Griquas, Valke and Limpopo.