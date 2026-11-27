That Madibaz are eyeing podium finishes at this month’s Ussa boxing tournament speaks volumes about the progress being made in the sport at Mandela University.

Boxing was introduced to students in 2021 but only officially registered as a code in 2024 after meeting the mandatory three-year requirement to prove itself as a viable and sustainable sport.

In that same year, Madibaz made their Ussa debut, with Lubabalo Gazi stunning all and sundry by winning bronze in the 54kg weight division.

Since then, the club has grown to include about 50 male and female fighters as well as coaches, judges and referees in training.

That growth has laid the foundation for Madibaz to challenge for top spots when the 2026 edition gets underway at the Transnet Boxing Academy in Koedoespoort near Pretoria on November 30.

Gazi, who will again compete in the 54kg division, believes he even has the chance to claim gold this year.

He said he had never been in better shape after devoting the past six months to eating and training well.

He is 2kg below his weight limit a week out from the tournament – an ideal situation for a boxer to be in ahead of major competition.

Aside from fitness and current form, a lot of Gazi’s confidence stems from knowing who he will be up against in the ring.

He has fought his opponent from WSU previously and knows the fighter’s strengths and weaknesses.

Gazi will also be up against a boxer from UWC he feels he can outmanoeuvre.

The 23-year-old, who recently completed his economics studies, has faith in his teammates to bring home silverware as well.

Others representing the badge in the men’s division are Kwakhanya Plaatjies (54kg), Lithemba Magwaca (51kg), Fadane Dlongwana (60kg) and Liyabona Mbongo (67kg).

Mufunwa Ratshili will compete in the women's 57kg division.

Boxers compete individually in their respective weight divisions, progressing through the rounds towards the medal bouts.

Team manager Ra’ees Khan believes the event represents an important milestone for a sport that has made significant strides since it was established at the university.

“Our primary objective is for Madibaz to be competitively represented and for every boxer to perform to the best of their ability,” said Khan, who was recently recognised as a sports leader in boxing at the Nelson Mandela Bay Municipality Recognition Awards.

“Building on the experience of 2024, we want to see continued improvement, greater competitive confidence and athletes who can challenge for podium positions.”

Preparation has been intensive under head coach Andile Gege, with daily training sessions complemented by regular participation in developmental tournaments.

The programme has covered every aspect, from physical conditioning, cardiovascular fitness, strength and endurance to technical skills, tactical awareness, footwork, defensive techniques and sparring.

Khan added the team had put a lot of emphasis on the mental demands of competition, including discipline, focus, recovery and the ability to adapt to different opponents and fighting styles.

In Tshwane, the goal will be to translate that preparation into strong performances against more established university boxing teams.

“Every boxer who steps into the ring for Madibaz is sending a message of courage, resilience and hope, communicating something bigger than themselves,” Khan said.

“These early years are setting the foundations for a strong legacy, one that lives up to Madiba as a boxer, who always encouraged people to live a fit, healthy lifestyle while pursuing lifelong education.” — Full Stop Communications