The proposed women's junior-bantamweight world title fight between SA's Owethu Rula and Japan's Asami Nakai has been thrown into uncertainty after the World Boxing Federation (WBF) withdrew its sanction for the bout scheduled for Port Alfred on Saturday.

The fight was due to headline a boxing tournament organised by Universal Boxing Promotions at the Titi Jonas Hall.

The main supporting bout was expected to feature Mexican boxer Antonio Laureano against the Eastern Cape's Avuyile Mpikwa.

WBF president Howard Goldberg confirmed in an email to The Herald that the federation had revoked its approval after promoter David Faas allegedly failed to meet the financial requirements attached to the sanctioning of the contest.

Goldberg described the proposed event as nothing but a "hoax" by the promoter and those who had made commitments to him.

He said the fight was initially approved on condition that a deposit was paid by October 15 to secure the event and demonstrate its legitimacy.

However, the deadline passed without payment or communication from Faas, who later requested an additional week to make the deposit. The money was still not received.

According to Goldberg, Faas attributed the delay to financial commitments from the Port Alfred municipality, saying officials had been occupied with elections and that funding would only become available during fight week.

The WBF eventually withdrew its sanction with immediate effect.

Goldberg expressed disappointment at the situation, particularly for the two female boxers who had invested considerable time, effort and money in preparing for the world title opportunity.

"It is a pity that Port Alfred lost out on a quality WBF women's world title fight, especially at a time when women need to be acknowledged and admired during these times of GBV," he said.

He added that both boxers had worked hard towards the opportunity, spending money on trainers and sparring partners as part of their preparations.

Goldberg also alleged that Faas had previously cancelled several boxing events he had promised to stage and had failed to respond to attempts by the WBF to reach him over the past two weeks.

Faas, however, defended the organisers, insisting that they were serious about staging the tournament and had been affected by circumstances beyond their control.

He said the organisers would not have paid the required 10% sanctioning fee to Boxing South Africa (BSA) if they had not intended to host the event.

"We would not have paid 10% to BSA for the tournament if this was a joke," Faas said.

"We were disrupted by the elections, and there was no stable municipality in Port Alfred. We could not even get hold of the mayor.

"I don't blame Goldberg for what he is saying, but I don't think it is necessary because we don't want any negative publicity around boxing.

"We don't want to drive away [potential] sponsors. We don't have sponsors; we rely on the government to assist us."

Despite the WBF withdrawing its sanction, Faas ruled out cancelling the tournament, saying the organisers would instead look at securing a new date.

"We can never cancel because once we cancel the event, we will lose out on our 10% that has already been paid to BSA. We will come back with a new date."

BSA Eastern Cape provincial manager Phakamile Jacobs said the provincial office was still waiting for Faas to shed light on the arrangements but admitted that the limited time remaining made it unlikely the tournament would proceed as scheduled.

"We are still waiting for the promoter to give us clarity on what is really happening," Jacobs said.

"At the moment, there is nothing official from him. The fight was supposed to happen on Saturday, but looking at the time, I don't think it is going to happen."

He said the promoter still had to fulfil the requirements before the tournament could proceed.

"If the promoter does not meet the requirements, the fight is automatically off," Jacobs said.

"There are requirements that must be met before the tournament can proceed, and in this instance, the promoter has not fulfilled them."

Asked what would happen to the boxers who had already prepared for the event, Jacobs said BSA's provincial office was awaiting direction from the organisation's chief operations officer, Mandla Ntlanganiso, on the way forward.

"At the moment, we are waiting for the chief operations officer at head office, who will assist with communication.

"Once we have that, we will be able to take a firm decision regarding what will happen to the boxers."