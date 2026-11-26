The intensity of international competition has laid the perfect foundation for Madibaz chess star Osia Phokela to mount a serious challenge for a top placing at this month’s Ussa tournament in Kimberley.

It has been a wonderful 12 months for the 24-year-old, who will make his second appearance at the University Sports South Africa (Ussa) event, which this year is being hosted by Sol Plaatje University.

Phokela made an immediate impression at his first Ussa Open in 2025.

He finished fourth to qualify for the closed tournament used to select the Ussa teams for the Confederation of University and College Sports Association and International University Sports Federation competitions.

His second-place finish at both events earned him selection to the national student team that participated in the Cucsa tournament in Botswana and the prestigious Fisu championship in China.

As challenging as the latter was, Phokela considers it one of the most valuable experiences of his chess career.

“It was my worst performance, but in terms of strength it was my toughest ever and most educational,” he said.

“There’s a lot you learn by competing against the best, and I will continue to work to compete at that level.”

He believes the upcoming Ussa Open, which will be played from November 30 to December 4, will enable him to gauge the progress he has made since his debut tournament.

If he is able to “dominate”, he will know he is on the right track.

“I’m hoping to achieve first place in this tournament. If not, then be on the podium in the top three.”

Phokela identifies mental resilience as the area in which he has grown most in the past year, particularly in respect of his ability to recover from setbacks and continue playing his best chess.

He focuses a lot on mental and physical discipline, with a strong emphasis on keeping his mind active by doing chess puzzles and calculation exercises.

He also highlights the importance of managing his nerves and getting sufficient rest before competition, aspects he has struggled with previously.

“That can lead to impatience and mistakes.”

Phokela will be part of a six-player Madibaz men’s team while the university will also field three women at the championships.

The men finished 10th in the open category last year. The women’s outfit placed seventh.

Chess manager Tasquane Mullins said interest in the game was growing among students.

This stemmed from chess becoming more popular at the high school level.

“When students arrive at university, they sign up to join the club.” – Full Stop Communications

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