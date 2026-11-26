EP secretary Roxanne Hechter, her father Richard Lotheringen and daughter Kaylee were among the star performers at the recent Tenpin Bowling Association of SA interprovincial championships at Baywest Mall's Nitro Bowl.

The interprovincial was hosted by the EP Tenpin Bowling Association (EPTBA).

Roxanne bowled 4,538 pins at an average of 189,08, with a 236 high game and took the top spot in the women's gold division.

Promising young Kaylee rolled a pinfall of 3,559 at an average of 169,48, with a high game of 223 and grabbed gold in the women's silver division.

Eastern Gauteng president Lotheringen shot 4,545 pins at an average of 189,38, with a 240 high game and finished third in the men's senior division.

Roxanne represented SA at the European Women's Championship hosted by the European Bowling Federation at the Bowling Centre in Odense, Denmark, in June 2026.

Lotheringen was in the national team which participated in the European Seniors Championship hosted by the German Bowling Federation at the Bowl Play in Leipzig, Germany, in January 2025. — EPTBA

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