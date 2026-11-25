Jannik Sinner risks missing the Australian Open after confirming on Tuesday that he has undergone surgery on his troublesome right knee.

The five-time Grand Slam champion has not played a match since winning Wimbledon for the second time in July, with less than two months until the start of the first major tournament of the season in Melbourne.

"Over the past few months, together with my team we've tried everything to treat my injury without surgery," Sinner said in a statement.

"After some very encouraging progress early on, my knee unfortunately didn't respond as we had all hoped; that's why today I underwent a minor surgery to improve the condition of my iliotibial band."

The procedure, which had been reported earlier in the day by broadcasters RAI and Sky Sport, and sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport, was performed by knee injury specialist Lasse Lempainen at a clinic in Finland.

Another knee specialist, Fabrizio Terrone at the Isokinetic centre in Turin, told Sky Sport that Sinner's absence could last "at least three to four months".

That means the earliest Sinner might be back on court with a racket in hand would be during the American hard-court swing, at Indian Wells and Miami Masters.

The 25-year-old admitted recently that the worst injury of his career left him barely able to move.

"The worst part for me about this injury is that I cannot compete; I cannot play tennis," Sinner said in a recent video.

"Also, my life outside of tennis is a bit more limited because of a simple fact: I cannot do things that I really like, because I want to protect my knee."

Sinner, a two-time champion at the Australian Open which begins on January 17, recently said that he will make his comeback at the "Six Kings Slam" tournament in Saudi Arabia, which has been rescheduled for late December due to the conflict with Yemen's Houthis.

But that now looks impossible and a difficult start to 2027 seems in store for the man who has in recent years risen to be, alongside Spanish star Carlos Alcaraz, the pre-eminent force in men's tennis.

Sinner was having a brilliant campaign before being stopped by his knee problem, with five Masters 1000 titles going alongside his triumph at Wimbledon.

The Italian's 94% winning record in 2026 is the best of his career, even beating his figures from the previous two seasons in each of which he won two Grand Slams and the ATP Finals.

He suffered a major disappointment at the French Open when, leading Argentina's Juan Manuel Cerundolo by two sets and 5-1 ahead in the third, he succumbed to heat stroke and was eliminated in the second round.

Sinner recently lost top spot in the men's world rankings to losing Wimbledon finalist Alexander Zverev, who has taken advantage of injury problems for both Sinner and Alcaraz to win Roland Garros and the US Open.

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