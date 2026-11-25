For 17-year-old Nicholas Pretorius, representing South Africa at the 2026 Lifesaving World Championships in Gqeberha is the culmination of years of dedication to a sport that has become an integral part of his life.

The Grade 11 Pearson High School pupil, who proudly represents Kings Beach Lifesaving Club, will make his debut for the South African national team at the championships, which begin on November 29.

Growing up in Kamma Heights, Pretorius joined Kings Beach Lifesaving Club at the age of seven, initially at the encouragement of his parents, who wanted him to feel more comfortable in the sea.

What began as an opportunity to overcome his fear of swimming further out soon developed into a passion for both surf and stillwater lifesaving.

“Over the years, I have developed a real love for both surf and stillwater lifesaving. I enjoy the competitiveness, the challenges and the different skills required in each discipline,” he said.

“What makes lifesaving particularly special is that it is not just about winning medals. It is also about learning valuable skills, helping others and being part of a sport that ultimately saves lives.”

Pretorius has already enjoyed considerable success in the sport, including winning the 2024 South African U15 Stillwater Victor Ludorum title with six gold medals and four national records.

In 2025, he was selected for the SA President’s team at the International Surf Rescue Challenge in New Zealand, gaining his first taste of international lifesaving competition.

He continued to make his mark at the 2026 DHL SA Lifesaving Championships, where he won three individual stillwater gold medals, broke two South African records and achieved a long-standing ambition by winning the junior surf swim.

However, earning selection for the national team at the World Championships stands out as a defining moment.

“Competing for the SA national team on the international stage for the first time is a real honour and is something I have worked towards for a long time,” he said.

“When I first saw that I was selected for the team, I felt incredibly excited, proud and grateful. It was a dream come true, and I knew that all the hard work and dedication had paid off.”

Although his lifesaving achievements have been impressive, swimming remains his first love, with butterfly his favourite stroke.

Pretorius has also represented South Africa internationally in swimming, competing at the 2025 Africa Youth Games and the 2026 African Aquatics Championships.

His swimming background provides a strong foundation for lifesaving, with a demanding training programme that includes eight pool sessions and two gym sessions per week under swimming coach Mark Edge.

He has also incorporated additional stillwater and surf swimming with Paul Lynch to develop the fitness, strength, speed and endurance required across the different disciplines.

The opportunity to compete at a world championship in his hometown is a bonus.

“I am looking forward to gaining experience, learning from other athletes and making my country proud by giving my best,” he said.

“Competing on my home turf is a big advantage because it allows me to feel more comfortable and confident. I have a better idea of what to expect in the surf.

“However, I know that every competition is different, and I will still need to adapt to the conditions on the day and give my best.”

Pretorius is particularly excited about testing himself against the world's leading lifesaving athletes while building friendships and gaining valuable international experience.

“Being selected to represent South Africa at the 2026 Lifesaving World Championships is probably the biggest milestone of my career so far.

"It is something I have dreamed of, and I am extremely grateful for the opportunity.”

For the young Kings Beach lifesaver, the championships will be about more than medals.

It will be an opportunity to learn, challenge himself and proudly represent his country in front of a home crowd.