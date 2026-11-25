Eight young golfers from the SA Golf Development Board joined eight members of Eastern Cape Nomads for a memorable nine holes at PE Golf Club on Sunday afternoon.

The initiative formed part of Eastern Cape Nomads' Furtherance of Golf programme, and it proved an exciting one, as it was the first time most of the young players had played on a golf course.

Each paired with a Nomad, the development players hopped into golf carts and headed out for an afternoon that the SAGDB's Frans de Kock said was about more than a game of golf.

“These children will never forget 22 November 2026,” an emotional De Kock said afterwards.

Nomads Eastern Cape Furtherance of Golf ambassador Edwin Badenhuizen said: "It is difficult to disagree with Frans.

"There were no scorecards, no competition and certainly no pressure.

"The aim of the Eastern Cape Nomads’ Furtherance of Golf programme was simply to let the children enjoy the experience, to see the course, play the holes, ride in the golf carts, laugh with their playing partners and, perhaps for the first time, feel what it is like to be part of a golfing club and its community."