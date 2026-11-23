Cape Town's Kewyn Snyman produced a superb performance to claim one of the most prestigious trophies in SA motorcycle racing, the iconic Woolavington Cup, during Saturday's year-ending PE 200 endurance race at a bustling Aldo Scribante Raceway.

Riding his Kawasaki ZX10, Snyman overcame more than just a challenging 100km race distance, putting a nasty dose of flu behind him to deliver a commanding performance and cross the finish line an impressive 40.854 seconds ahead of his nearest rival.

Local favourites Craig Benn and Ruan van Zyl completed the overall podium, finishing second and third respectively.

The Woolavington Cup carries an extraordinary history and is arguably the most coveted trophy in SA motorcycle racing.

Dating back to 1924, it represents a remarkable piece of the country's motorsport heritage.

Adding his name to this prestigious roll of honour is a significant achievement for Snyman, particularly considering the physical demands of endurance racing.

Benn also enjoyed an exceptionally busy and successful day, competing in several classes while demonstrating his versatility and consistency.

His efforts were rewarded with victory in the highly sought-after PE 200 Index of Performance competition as well as the win in the PE 100 Endurance race.

On four wheels, Steven Phillips continued his impressive run of form in the Wide Horizon Advance Training-backed Coastal Challenge series.

Driving his BMW E36, Phillips proved to be the man to beat, winning both heats with a commanding display.

Alwyn Kretzmann delivered a strong performance in his Lotus 7 to secure second overall, while Tom Hugo Jr rounded out the podium in third, driving a Nissan Skyline

The modified saloon category produced another entertaining contest, with Deon Slabbert storming to victory in his VW Polo GTI.

The ever-competitive VW Supercup Polo drivers Ian Riddle and Nick Davidson followed him home in second and third, respectively.

The PE 3-Hour Endurance race once again delivered all the excitement, strategy and drama associated with long-distance racing, with the contest continuing under lights into the night.

Defending champions Riddle and Jeandre' Marais made their intentions clear from the outset, taking an early lead in their Mastercrete-backed VW Supercup Polo.

However, endurance racing is rarely decided by outright speed alone, and the scheduled pit stops provided an opportunity for the chasing teams to turn the tables.

Nick and Patrick Davidson, driving the Stu Davidson & Sons Supercup Polo, emerged from the first round of pit stops in the lead, opening up an impressive 50-second advantage over their rivals.

The Davidson brothers looked firmly in control and appeared to be on course for victory. But the closing stages brought an unexpected twist.

A safety-car infringement resulted in a two-minute penalty being added to their finishing time, dramatically changing the final outcome and dropping them to second place overall.

This handed Riddle and Marais their third consecutive PE 3-Hour Endurance victory, underlining their remarkable consistency and establishing them as a formidable force in the event.

Vance Kearney and Lee Moulden drove an impressive race in their V8 Backdraft Cobra to claim third place overall, adding some serious V8 muscle to the podium.

In fourth place were the evergreen combination of Hennie Trollip and James Dunn in their Lotus 7.

The experienced pairing celebrated a particularly special milestone, having competed in their 20th PE 3-Hour Endurance race, an achievement that highlights their incredible commitment and passion for the sport.

Interestingly, despite finishing second on the road, Nick and Patrick Davidson were rewarded for their impressive consistent performance with the coveted Index of Performance award.

Saturday's action at Aldo Scribante Raceway provided a fitting conclusion to the racing season, with competitors delivering everything from high-speed motorcycle endurance battles to closely fought circuit racing and a dramatic three-hour endurance showdown.

With prestigious silverware at stake, records of consistency being extended and milestones celebrated, the PE 200 weekend once again demonstrated the depth of talent, competitive spirit and passion that makes SA motorsport so special.

The results were:

PE200 Overall: 1 Kewyn Snyman, 2 Craig Benn, 3 Ruan van Zyl

PE200 Unlimited: 1 Kewyn Snyman, 2 William Morries

PE200 Historics: 1 Wessel Kruger

PE200 Botts: 1 Mario Ferreira

MCA Unlimited: 1 Gerrie van Wyk

PE100: 1 Craig Benn, 2 Paul Medell/Dick Bate, 3 Mario Ferreira

PE100 Powersport 300: 1 Zante Otto, 2 Brandon Willemse

PE100 650 Twin: 1 Craig Benn, 2 Paul Medell/Dick Bate, 3 Elme Mostert

MCA Historic: 1 Mario Ferreira, 2 John Kosterman

MCB Powersport 300: 1 Florian Koeber

MCB 650 Twin: 1 Rudi Ferreira

CBR 125/250 Overall: 1 Dylan Grobler, 2 Caden Weise, 3 Nathan Waddington

CBR 150 Senior: 1 Dylan Grobler, 2 Rudi Ferreira, 3 Florian Kroeber

CBR 150 Junior: 1 Caden Weise

CBR 125 Junior: 1 Nathan Waddington, 2 Tyler Agnew, 3 Julian Ferreira

CBR 125 Senior: 1 Andrew Liebenberg, 2 Willem Binedell, 3 David Wainwright

600cc, Unlimited & Botts Sprint Race: 1 Zander Taljaard, 2 Ruan van Zyl, 3 Craig Benn

Powersport, Masters, 650 Twin & 300cc Sprint Race: 1 Julian Ferreira, 2 Craig Benn, 3 Wessel Kruger