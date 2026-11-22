Spaniard Marc Marquez was crowned MotoGP world champion for a record-equalling eighth time on Sunday at the Portuguese Grand Prix race won by Italian Marco Bezzecchi.

Ducati rider Marquez finished eighth on the day, but it was enough to seal a second consecutive world title and eighth in the premier class of motorcycling to draw level with Italian Giacomo Agostini, who won his titles between 1966 and 1975.

Marquez also overtakes his great Italian rival Valentino Rossi, who won seven MotoGP titles.

Having crashed during Saturday's sprint race, Marquez rode out Sunday's GP safely, needing only to finish in the top nine to secure his tenth title across all categories combined.

Aprilia's Bezzecchi won Sunday's race to complete the double in Portugal, having also won the sprint, with his stablemate Jorge Martin of Spain crossing in second.

On crossing the line, the 33-year-old Marquez leapt from his bike and was hoisted aloft by his team before he ran towards his fans screaming with his arms aloft.

"Last year was for me, this one is for you," he told his fans through a microphone before again throwing back his head and screaming out his emotions.

Marquez won seven Grand Prix and ten sprint races this season, having won 11 GPs in the 2025 season, where an unexpected return to form since his 2024 switch to Ducati gave him a new lease of life.

Marquez became the youngest ever MotoGP champion in his debut season in 2013 for Honda and then went on to win the title in five of the next six seasons. – AFP