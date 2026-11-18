Gqeberha's Michael Stephen demonstrated why he is regarded as one of SA's most accomplished and decorated racing drivers, delivering a commanding performance at the final round of the South African Endurance Series at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit last Saturday.

Joining forces with Nick Adcock in the Rico Barlow Racing Team's Nova Proto NPO2 sports car, Stephen produced a sensational weekend of racing, securing pole position before powering his way to victory in both 70-minute races.

It was a masterclass in speed, consistency and race-craft from the experienced campaigner, who continues to prove that his competitive edge remains as sharp as ever.

Fresh from the previous round at THE Aldo Scribante Raceway, where he drove the Scuderia Scribante Lamborghini Huracan to the top step of the podium, Stephen carried that winning momentum to Kyalami.

He wasted little time making his presence felt, setting the pace in qualifying and putting the Nova Proto firmly at the front of the grid.

Starting from pole position gave the pairing the perfect platform, and they made every opportunity count.

Over the two races, Stephen and Adcock displayed impressive pace and teamwork, controlling proceedings and bringing home a superb double victory to end their season on a high note.

Stephen's appearance in the Rico Barlow Racing Team entry came about as a result of a late opportunity, with the Gqeberha driver stepping in for regular driver Charl Visser, who was representing SA at the Rotax Max Challenge Grand Finals in Europe.

Visser's absence did little to disrupt the team's winning ambitions.

His outstanding performances throughout the season had already secured him the overall South African Endurance Series Championship title, allowing the team to approach the season finale with the championship already decided.

However, there was still plenty to race for, and the Stephen-Adcock combination made the most of the opportunity.

The double victory was particularly significant for Adcock, as the valuable championship points elevated him into second place in the overall championship standings.

It was a fitting reward for a strong season and a fantastic way to close out the campaign.

For Stephen, the Kyalami success adds another impressive chapter to an illustrious racing career.

His ability to step into different machinery, adapt quickly and deliver winning performances underlines the experience and natural speed that have made him such a formidable competitor.

From the Lamborghini Huracan at Aldo Scribante to the Nova Proto at Kyalami, Stephen has again shown that winning is part of his DNA.

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