The mini-flyweight clash between Indiphile Ntshangase and Luthando Ntsangani has sparked concerns about pitting the two Mdantsane boxers against each other in the preliminary stages of the inaugural Steve Tshwete Boxing Series in Mpumalanga.

The two unbeaten boxers are by far the best in the series, which will be launched in Middelburg on Saturday.

Eyebrows were raised when the two were matched against each other as the Eastern Cape team kicks off its participation on the second day of the series.

The series will finally come to fruition more than a year after it was announced by sports minister Gayton McKenzie in a boxing indaba in KuGompo City in February 2025.

After a stop-start as it navigated through a litany of red tape, the series will be launched on Saturday.

“We decided to launch the series in Mpumalanga, but the finals will be held in KuGompo City,” Boxing SA chief executive officer Tsholofelo Lejaka said.

Despite being denied the launch city status, KuGompo City will field possibly the best team, boasting unbeaten boxers consisting of males and females in the mini-flyweight and bantamweight divisions.

Due to its dominance in the divisions, some of KuGompo City boxers have been forced to fight each other, triggering discontent within their camps due to the elimination format of the series.

One such bout is the clash between Ntshangase and Ntsangani, who are considered the two best boxers in the series.

Ntshangase’s manager Linda Saliwa confirmed that he was against the bout taking place in the preliminary stages.

“We pleaded with BSA to at least match the two boxers against other opponents because they are the best in the division in particular and the series in general,” he said.

“I know for a fact that Ntsangani’s camp is also not happy about fighting Ntshangase in the initial stages.

“But we were told about logistics dictating otherwise, so we had no choice but to go ahead, albeit begrudgingly.”

Ntshangase has vaulted into the SA ratings in only his second professional bout after unseating eighth-ranked former provincial champion Siphesihle Sityo at Hope Schools in Summerpride in September.

Ntsangani has also emerged as one of the future champions despite fighting just once when he made his professional debut in Mdantsane in May.

He produced a stupendous performance when he destroyed Khanya Sigetseni in less than a round, marking yet another emergence of a rough diamond unearthed by former two-division SA champion Sikhulule Sidzumo.

But with both boxers having been matched against each other, one of them will be eliminated and return home with a loss.

Other Eastern Cape boxers expected to make their mark include former amateur standout and Kariega’s Lubabalo Soga.

He will be looking to preserve his three-fight unbeaten record when he takes on the Free State's Lehlohonolo Mootsi in a bantamweight clash.

Zolile Mahamba-trained Sibabalwe Ngoxoza, of Mdantsane, will face Vincent Madindo, of the Northern Cape (bantam).

Eastern Cape junior-flyweight female champion Sibabalwe Gwebityala will drop down to mini-fly for a clash against Ongeziwe Poni, from Cape Town, with Anayolo Qawule, from KuGompo City, taking on Lumka Ntobela from KZN.

Gqeberha's Lisakhanya Marenene will be the only provincial boxer competing in the heavy division when he faces Cape Town's Zenen Williams in a super middleweight clash.



