Dean Burmester has confirmed his place in the 2026 Nedbank Golf Challenge in honour of Gary Player, and is determined to become the first South African winner of Africa’s Major since 2017.



The four-time winner on the DP World Tour adds to a strong South African challenge for this showpiece tournament at the Gary Player Country Club from 3-6 December.



This is matched by an equally strong international challenge featuring current US Open champion Wyndham Clark, former US Open champions Bryson DeChambeau and Justin Rose, and double Masters champion Bubba Watson.



Burmester joins fellow South Africans Branden Grace, the last local winner of the tournament in 2017; Aldrich Potgieter, Jayden Schaper, Casey Jarvis, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Yurav Premlall, Hennie du Plessis, Michael Hollick, Thriston Lawrence, Richard Sterne and Shaun Norris in this year’s field at Sun City.



Both Jarvis and Schaper secured their PGA Tour cards for the following season after this past weekend’s DP World Tour Championship.



This will be Burmester’s third appearance in the Nedbank Golf Challenge, with his best finish to date being tied 11th in 2018.



“As a South African, it’s such an honour to play in the Nedbank Golf Challenge. We all grew up watching this tournament and wanting to be there one day," Burmester said.

"I’m looking forward to playing in front of all those great South African fans at Sun City. I’m also excited to see the changes to the Gary Player Country Club course – the new first hole and all the new tees they’ve built. I’m pretty sure it’s going to play really tough. But we need another South African winner, and I’m going to give it my best shot,” Burmester said.



The longest stretch between South African champions in the history of the Nedbank Golf Challenge was a decade between Trevor Immelman and Grace’s triumphs.



Schaper and Aldrich Potgieter came close to breaking through with their respective runner-up finishes in 2025 and 2024, both on their debuts.



The strength of this year’s South African field is evidenced by the fact that all the current players announced are winners on either the DP World Tour, PGA Tour or Sunshine Tour.



Both Yurav Premlall and Thriston Lawrence achieved record victories on the DP World Tour this season. Premlall claimed the largest margin of victory for a rookie winner with his 14-shot triumph in the Estrella Damm Catalunya Championship.

And Lawrence equalled Seve Ballesteros’s record of three victories in the Omega European Masters.

Meanwhile, multiple DP World Tour champion and Race to Dubai Rankings runner-up Eugenio Chacarra will continue a rich history of Spanish stars in the event.

The three-time winner on the DP World Tour this past season and world number 37 will make his second appearance in Africa’s Major.



Chacarra will seek to become the third Spanish winner of the Nedbank Golf Challenge, following in the footsteps of Ballesteros who lost a playoff for the inaugural title in 1981 and then won back-to-back in 1983 and 1984, and Sergio Garcia who won in 2001 and 2003.



“I am very excited to return to South Africa and the Nedbank Golf Challenge. I really enjoyed my time there when I made my debut last year and finished 28th. This has been an incredible year for me on the DP World Tour and it’s fantastic to form part of such a strong field at Sun City. There is a rich Spanish golf history in the Nedbank Golf Challenge and I hope to add to this with another title,” said Chacarra.



The 26-year-old Chacarra won three times in the space of five months on the DP World Tour this year, and finished second on the Race to Dubai Rankings in a thrilling conclusion to the season that saw Rory McIlroy take the overall honours.



Chacarra also ended the season strong with a tied third-place finish in the DP World Tour Championship. – Michael Vlismas Media