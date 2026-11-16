Morne Herholdt has added another glittering achievement to his illustrious motorsport career, being crowned the new SA Formula 1 Powerboat champion after an outstanding performance at the final round of the national championship.

In what had been a fiercely contested, season-long battle with Michael Wessels, Herholdt delivered when it mattered most, producing a commanding performance to secure the championship title in emphatic fashion.

The victory also marked an incredible milestone for the vastly experienced racer, bringing his tally of national championship titles to an extraordinary 25.

The decisive fifth and final round of the five-round championship took place at the East Rand Speed Boat Club on Rynfield Dam in Benoni.

With just five points separating Herholdt from his closest rival, Michael Wessels, the pressure was firmly on as the competitors arrived for the championship showdown.

There was little room for error, and every point would count in determining who would ultimately claim the coveted national crown.

Herholdt wasted no time in making his intentions clear.

In the two-lap qualifying time trial, he produced a blistering performance to secure pole position, recording a time a full second quicker than his nearest competitor.

Nico Wessels claimed second place, with championship rival Michael Wessels having to settle for third.

It was an ominous warning to the opposition that Herholdt had arrived determined to finish the season on top.

When the start flag dropped for the opening heat, Herholdt made full use of his pole position, powering into the lead and immediately stamping his authority on the race.

From there, he controlled proceedings from start to finish, completing a superb flag-to-flag victory over the 10-lap distance.

Nico Wessels crossed the line in second place, followed by Michael Wessels in third.

If the opening heat had been impressive, what followed was even better.

Herholdt continued his dominant display in heats two and three, producing virtually carbon-copy performances to take victory in both races.

Three heats, three victories and pole position.

It was a perfect championship finale for Herholdt, who achieved the ultimate clean sweep and left absolutely nothing to chance.

His performance was a fitting conclusion to a demanding season and ensured that he could celebrate the SA Formula 1 Powerboat Championship title in style.

For Herholdt, the achievement carries even greater significance given his remarkable racing history.

Having started his powerboat racing career way back in 1978, he has enjoyed an extraordinary journey through SA motorsport.

Over the years, he has competed successfully in offshore, circuit and water-ski racing, collecting an impressive 24 national championship titles along the way — and now the prestigious SA Formula 1 Powerboat Championship.

It is a testament to his longevity, experience, determination and enduring competitive spirit.

Few competitors can boast such an impressive record across multiple disciplines, making this latest championship triumph another significant chapter in an already exceptional racing career.

While Herholdt understandably grabbed the headlines, the large crowd who turned out to support the championship finale was also treated to plenty of exciting action across the other powerboat classes.

In the hard-bottom classes, John-Ross Duncan claimed the overall victory, while his daughter, Caroline Duncan, enjoyed a particularly successful outing, winning all three heats in the Formula 30 class.

Mia Snyman took top honours in the GT15 class, while Tiffany Fourie secured overall victory in the GT10 category.

The final round provided a fitting conclusion to the national championship, with competitors delivering an entertaining day of racing for the spectators who gathered at Rynfield Dam.

However, the spotlight undoubtedly belonged to Herholdt. A flawless qualifying performance followed by three consecutive heat victories saw him wrap up the season in spectacular fashion.

After a season of close competition and a tense championship battle, Herholdt proved that experience and determination remain powerful weapons in motorsport.