Brendan Kelly

The 2026 rally season will go down to the wire this weekend when competitors tackle the final round of the Algoa Rally Club and Regional Championships at Jachtvlakte, situated on the outskirts of Despatch and Kariega.

After a challenging and disrupted season, the final event promises to deliver plenty of excitement, with crews pushing their machines and themselves to the limit in pursuit of valuable championship points and season-ending glory.

It has certainly not been an easy year for rally competitors. Persistent rainfall has wreaked havoc on the rally calendar, washing away roads and making venues unsuitable for competition.

The outbreak of foot-and-mouth disease added further complications, resulting in numerous date and venue changes. Ultimately, two of the originally scheduled seven championship rounds had to be cancelled.

Despite these setbacks, the competitors have persevered, and Saturday's event will provide the perfect opportunity to bring the season to a fitting conclusion.

The Algoa Rally Club Championship is particularly well poised, with just three points separating the leading crews.

Currently holding the advantage are the Daniel Pienaar Technical High School Teachers Team of Francois Vermaak and navigator Handre van Schalkwyk.

Their giant-killing VW Citi Golf has punched well above its weight throughout the season, proving that determination, teamwork and consistency can be just as important as outright horsepower.

However, breathing down their necks are rally newcomer Neels Vosloo Junior and his vastly experienced navigator Mark Irvine.

The pairing, competing in their classic Toyota Conquest, will be looking to make the most of their opportunity and upset the championship standings at the final hurdle.

With such a narrow points margin, every kilometre will count. The pressure will be firmly on both crews, and there is little room for mistakes. It is exactly the sort of championship showdown that makes rallying so exciting.

In the RS4 four-wheel-drive Regional Championship, father-and-son combination Oliver and Malcolm de Man appear to be sitting comfortably in the driving seat.

Their two-litre turbocharged Toyota Auris has delivered strong performances throughout the season, and the pair have a golden opportunity to secure the regional championship.

Their nearest championship challengers, Dawie van der Merwe and Matt Kohler, are not on the entry list for the season finale.

Third-placed Nick Davidson and Ashley Bezuidenhout have also opted to sit out the event after missing rounds four and five, with their attention already turning towards preparations for the new season.

While the championship picture looks favourable for the De Mans, they will still have to contend with some serious competition on the day.

Clyde Challenor and Graeme Bishop could prove to be their biggest threat. Their exceptionally quick two-wheel-drive, two-litre turbocharged VW Polo has the pace to challenge the four-wheel-drive machinery, and the pairing will undoubtedly be looking to finish their season on a high.

The RS2 two-wheel-drive Regional Championship is also shaping up for an interesting conclusion. Ross and Roxanne Bartle have enjoyed a competitive season in their one-litre turbocharged VW Polo and currently hold a slender advantage in the championship standings.

The pairing will be keen to maintain their momentum and round off their campaign with another strong performance.

However, the East London combination of Wayne Malherbe and Corne Blom will be determined to make their presence felt. They remain firmly in contention and will be looking to capitalise on any opportunity that presents itself.

Also firmly in the picture are Jeandre Marais and navigator Henry Adams in their 1.6-litre Toyota Etios. Currently lying third in the championship, they have the ability to upset the established order with another strong drive.

With three competitive crews all looking to finish the season on a positive note, the RS2 category should provide plenty of entertainment for rally fans.

Spectators can look forward to a full afternoon of rally action on Saturday, with the event scheduled to start at 10.30am and run until approximately 3.30pm.

The all-gravel rally will comprise four stages, each covering 23.05km, offering a challenging combination of high-speed sections and more technical stretches that will test the crews' driving skills, car control and mechanical reliability.

The faster sections will reward bravery and precision, while the tighter, more technical portions will demand concentration and careful judgement. With championship positions at stake, competitors will have to strike the perfect balance between speed and caution.

Jachtvlakte is also a spectator-friendly venue, with easy access to several viewing points, allowing rally enthusiasts to get close to the action and experience the sights and sounds of rally cars attacking the gravel stages.

The service park will be situated adjacent to the lake at Jachtvlakte, providing spectators with an opportunity to see the competing cars and teams up close as they prepare for the stages and attend to their machines.

Access to Jachtvlakte will be clearly signposted from the R368, which runs parallel to the R75 as it passes Despatch.

With championship titles on the line, competitive crews eager to finish their seasons on a high and plenty of gravel action expected, Saturday's Jachtvlakte Rally promises to be a fitting finale to a demanding 2026 season.

For competitors, it is the final opportunity to make their mark. For spectators, it is an opportunity to witness the drama, speed and excitement that make rallying such a spectacular motorsport.

UPCOMING EVENTS:

November 14: Drag Racing – Aldo Scribante Raceway; Algoa Rally Club Season Finale – Despatch area.

November 21: PE 3 Hour and PE 200 Endurance Motor Racing – Aldo Scribante Raceway; Presidents Picnic motorcycle Enduro – Rover Motorcycle Club.

November 28: Unity Motorsport Spin Fest – Aldo Scribante Raceway.

December 5: H-Mart Port Alfred Classic Car Show – Port Alfred Country Club.

December 12: Border 100 Main Circuit Racing – East London Grand Prix Circuit.











