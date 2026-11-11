





Lewis Hamilton made a subdued exit from Interlagos on Sunday after a weekend to forget at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix, the third race in a disappointing 'triple-header’ for Ferrari.

The seven-time champion finished ninth after starting 20th on the grid, two places behind teammate Charles Leclerc, after a rain-hit contest where Ferrari were amongst the also-rans as Mercedes clinched the constructors’ title.

Ferrari remained second in the teams’ standings but needing only three more points that their rival Mercedes cruised to the world title with little concern on the day.

The result saw Hamilton slip from third to fourth in the drivers’ title race behind new champion Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes, Max Verstappen of Red Bull and Mercedes’ George Russell. Leclerc is fifth.

Hamilton, ahead of his 400th Formula One race start, had started the weekend declaring that he and Leclerc had squashed the unrest and tension that lay between them in the team after a first lap tangle in Mexico, but his raised optimism did not produce results.

"It was a really tough day and weekend for the whole team," he said.

"They have done a really great job – especially all the mechanics in switching the engines and making sure the car was as good as it could be."

Hamilton had engine problems on Friday and had to introduce two new units on Saturday as another one failed during final practice. It led to him being penalised and starting 20th.

"I had a great start in the race, but unfortunately the rear tyre just ballooned and over-heated and after that on slicks I was feeling pretty good.

"It was very tricky in these conditions, and we ended up making an extra stop so I had a lot of ground to cover."

He said he spun late in the race because he did not realise how wet it had become.

"I didn’t hear that it was raining more in the first sector and I passed the pit lane, got to turn one and it was wet. So that unfortunately, lost us a couple of places, but otherwise the team did a great job."