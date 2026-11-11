Thobela Thomas Athletics Academy (ACT) athlete, Zinathi Agbamoro, led the way with a golden treble, while Heat's Sophia Greeff produced the highest individual points score and Nedbank Running Club's Zack Benn celebrated a breakthrough performance, at the Eastern Province Athletics Sub Youth Championships at Westbourne Oval on the weekend.

The young athletes were among the standout performers at a meeting that showcased the depth of emerging athletics talent in the province, despite increasingly difficult conditions as the familiar Gqeberha wind picked up during the afternoon.

Agbamoro enjoyed an outstanding day in the Girls 11 category, winning the 80 m, long jump and 100 m to complete a remarkable championship treble.

She clocked 10.40 seconds in the 80 m for 872 Athletics Performance Evaluation (APE) points before recording 4.57 m in the long jump for 830 points. She then claimed the 100 m title in 13.60 seconds, earning 807 points.

Her earlier heat performance in the 100 m was even quicker, with a time of 13.40 seconds worth 832 points.

The three victories also completed an unbeaten run across the three league meetings and championships, giving the ACT athlete nine wins in her events.

Benn provided one of the day's most impressive distance-running performances when he won the Boys 11 1200 m in 3:58.00.

The 10-year-old finished 11.70 seconds ahead of his nearest challenger and, more importantly, dipped under the four-minute mark for the first time. He had clocked 4:00.90 at the October league meeting.

Benn had already demonstrated his potential against older competitors when he won the Boys 11 to 13 category at the opening EPA Mile League meeting at Gelvandale Stadium in September.

Greeff, meanwhile, delivered the championship's highest individual APE score with her Girls 9 60 m victory in 8.50 seconds, earning an impressive 931 points.

The Heat athlete added another gold medal in the turbo javelin with a throw of 19.00 m and finished second in the 80 m behind GROWR's Karli Nel, who won in 11.70 seconds.

There were also strong performances in the older age groups, with Handhaaf Primary School's Anushke Knoetze winning the Girls 13 100 m final in 13.10 seconds after recording 12.70 seconds in the heats.

ACT's Kiane Herion finished second in 13.40 seconds before adding the 200 m title in 27.70 seconds.

Heat's India Cockcroft also enjoyed a successful championship, taking gold in the Girls 13 high jump with a clearance of 1.58 m, worth 880 points, before winning the long jump with 4.63 m.

In the throwing events, Stulting Primary School's Anru Germishuys completed a clean sweep of the Boys 13 titles, winning the discus, shot put and javelin.

The Boys 11 shot put produced a close contest, with Coenrad Ferreira of Gamtoosvallei Primary School winning with 12.78 m, just eight centimetres ahead of Jacques Luca Engelbrecht of Sunridge Primary School.

ACT's Thomas Fick also completed a sprint double in the Boys 11 category, winning both the 80 m and 100 m. He ended the three-meeting series with six sprint victories.

The championships attracted 322 athletes who recorded 563 event entries across the programme.

In the available individual finals team points tally, ACT finished top with 172.5 points, followed by Heat on 158 and Handhaaf Primary School on 152.

Heat also led the gold-medal count in those results with eight victories, underlining a successful day for the club.

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