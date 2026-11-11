South Africa's most decorated Olympian, Tatjana Smith, has announced a dramatic switch in her international swimming allegiance to the Netherlands. The double Olympic gold medallist, who holds dual citizenship, reversed her post-Paris retirement with plans to compete at the 2028 Los Angeles Games under the Dutch flag.
Smith cited financial constraints and the prospect of enhanced high-performance support as key drivers behind her move, marking a major turning point in her illustrious career.
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Double Olympic gold medallist Tatjana Smith is switching her international allegiance from South Africa to the Netherlands.
The 29-year-old swimmer holds dual citizenship and cited financial challenges alongside better high-performance support for her decision.
Smith is South Africa's most decorated Olympian, having won two gold and two silver medals across the Tokyo and Paris Games.
Having previously announced her retirement following Paris 2024, she has reversed that choice to target the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.
She stated the switch allows her to explore another side of her heritage whilst establishing a more sustainable sporting career.
Silver medallist South Africa's Tatjana Smith poses with her medal after the women's 200m breastsroke swimming event during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at the Paris La Defense Arena in Nanterre, west of Paris, on August 1, 2024. Picture: SEBASTIEN BOZON / AFP
Double Olympic Games women's swimming gold medallist Tatjana Smith said she is switching her international allegiance from South Africa to the Netherlands.
The 29-year-old, who holds South African and Dutch citizenship, said financial challenges and more opportunities for high-performance support triggered the decision.
Smith won the 200 metres breaststroke at the 2020 Tokyo Games, which were delayed one year by the Covid-19 pandemic, and the 100 metres breaststroke at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
She also won two silver medals in the pool, making the Johannesburg-born swimmer the most decorated South African Olympian.
Smith retired after the Paris Games, but changed her mind this year with an eye on competing at the 2028 Los Angeles Games.
"When I was a little girl, my biggest dream was to represent my country (South Africa) at the Olympics," she said in a video posted to social media.
"I got to live that dream and it gave me more than I could have ever imagined.
"This gives me the opportunity to explore another part of my identity and the heritage that I have never experienced through sport.
"The opportunity also offers greater high performance support and the potential to build a more sustainable career," she added.