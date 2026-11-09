World number one Elena Rybakina withdrew from the WTA Finals at Indian Wells on Saturday due to a viral illness.

Defending champion Rybakina said in a statement that she was "not physically ready to compete" in the traditional season-ender, which starts Sunday, and would focus on resting and recovering for her 2027 campaign.

"I am really sad to inform all my fans and supporters that I unfortunately have to withdraw from the WTA Finals this year," Rybakina said in a statement.

"I've had an incredible season but my body is just not physically ready to compete.

"I'm going to spend some time resting and recovering at home and getting myself ready for the 2027 season."

A WTA spokesperson later confirmed that the reason for Rybakina's withdrawal was "a viral illness".

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk will take Rybakina's place in group one at the tournament.

Rybakina rose to the top of the world rankings for the first time in September with a victory at the US Open in New York, where she defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

But last month, Rybakina withdrew from the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo with a neck injury, a day after she secured the year-end world number one ranking with a win in her opening match.

The achievement capped a year in which Rybakina also won the Australian Open in January.

She now has three Grand Slam titles, her first coming at Wimbledon in 2022.

Rybakina went undefeated at the 2025 edition of the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as the last qualifier.

This year's WTA Finals were originally scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia, but in July were moved to Indian Wells, California.

The decision was taken after US military strikes on Iran in February and the subsequent war in the region.

Several more sports events in Saudi Arabia have been cancelled or postponed in recent weeks after attacks on the country.