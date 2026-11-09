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World No 1 Rybakina withdraws from WTA Finals due to virus

Marta Kostyuk steps in as the top seed shifts focus to 2027 recovery

2 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • World number one Elena Rybakina has pulled out of the WTA Finals at Indian Wells due to a viral illness.
  • The defending champion confirmed her body was not physically ready to compete, opting to focus on recovery for the 2027 campaign.
  • Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk will replace Rybakina in group one of the tournament.
  • Rybakina enjoyed a standout season, claiming Grand Slam titles at the Australian Open and US Open while securing the year-end top ranking.
  • The tournament was relocated to Indian Wells from Saudi Arabia earlier in July due to regional conflict.
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates after beating Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva during the WTA Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo on October 29
Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina celebrates after beating Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva during the WTA Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament at the Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo on October 29 Picture: RIE KIKUCHI/AFP

World number one Elena Rybakina withdrew from the WTA Finals at Indian Wells on Saturday due to a viral illness.

Defending champion Rybakina said in a statement that she was "not physically ready to compete" in the traditional season-ender, which starts Sunday, and would focus on resting and recovering for her 2027 campaign.

"I am really sad to inform all my fans and supporters that I unfortunately have to withdraw from the WTA Finals this year," Rybakina said in a statement.

"I've had an incredible season but my body is just not physically ready to compete.

"I'm going to spend some time resting and recovering at home and getting myself ready for the 2027 season."

A WTA spokesperson later confirmed that the reason for Rybakina's withdrawal was "a viral illness".

Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk will take Rybakina's place in group one at the tournament.

Rybakina rose to the top of the world rankings for the first time in September with a victory at the US Open in New York, where she defeated Aryna Sabalenka in the final.

But last month, Rybakina withdrew from the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo with a neck injury, a day after she secured the year-end world number one ranking with a win in her opening match.

The achievement capped a year in which Rybakina also won the Australian Open in January.

She now has three Grand Slam titles, her first coming at Wimbledon in 2022.

Rybakina went undefeated at the 2025 edition of the WTA Finals in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, as the last qualifier.

This year's WTA Finals were originally scheduled to be held in Saudi Arabia, but in July were moved to Indian Wells, California.

The decision was taken after US military strikes on Iran in February and the subsequent war in the region.

Several more sports events in Saudi Arabia have been cancelled or postponed in recent weeks after attacks on the country.

"The WTA Finals is a very special tournament and I wish everyone the best of luck this week. Can't wait to be back in Indian Wells in March," said Rybakina in a statement released by the WTA. — AFP