The seventh and final round of the Victory Raceway Dirt Oval Club Championship delivered an evening of competitive dirt oval action on Saturday, but Mother Nature ultimately had the final say, bringing proceedings to an abrupt halt as rain swept across the Walmer clay circuit.

With the championship reaching its conclusion, drivers arrived determined to finish their seasons on a high note, and spectators were treated to plenty of exciting action during the qualifying heats.

However, just as the eagerly anticipated finals got underway, the weather took a dramatic turn.

The rain quickly transformed the clay surface into an undriveable circuit, forcing race organisers to call an end to the meeting.

With the finals unable to be completed, the organisers used the results from the three qualifying heats to determine the final class positions.

Despite the weather interruption, there were several outstanding performances worth celebrating.

Pieta Victor proved virtually unbeatable in the V8 American Saloon class, producing another commanding performance to take the class victory.

More importantly, his result secured the championship title, capping off what has been an excellent season.

It was a particularly satisfying achievement for Victor, who delivered the consistency and speed required to emerge as the class champion.

Unfortunately, his closest championship rival, Juan Roesstorff, suffered a heartbreaking setback when his engine expired early in the evening.

The mechanical failure brought his challenge to an untimely end and robbed spectators of what could have been another exciting battle between the two leading competitors.

The highly competitive 1660 Modified Saloon class once again produced some impressive performances, with Jaco Scholtz emerging as the standout competitor.

Scholtz demonstrated excellent pace and control to claim the class victory, marking himself as a driver to watch when the new season gets underway.

Another driver who made a lasting impression was Niel Herselman in the 1600 Stock Saloon class.

Herselman was in scintillating form throughout the evening, displaying impressive speed and determination.

Although he finished fourth in the overall class positions, his performance did not go unnoticed, earning him the well-deserved Driver of the Day award.

The meeting may not have reached its planned conclusion, but there was still plenty to celebrate as the club championship season drew to a close.

The drivers, teams, officials and supporters can look back on another season of spirited competition and passionate dirt oval racing at one of the Eastern Cape's popular motorsport venues.

While the championship has concluded, there is still one important date on the Victory Raceway calendar.

The final event of the year will be the prestigious Atta Victor Memorial Race, scheduled for Saturday December 26.

It promises to be a fitting finale to the year, with drivers expected to return to the track for one more opportunity to entertain the fans and honour a special name in local motorsport.

CLASS RESULTS

2.1 Modified Saloons 1st — Rimon Landman (E154) 2nd — Marius Britz 3rd — Gene Gough (E155)

Hot Rods 1st — Dawid "Baba" Grundlingh (C727) 2nd — Annuschke Gough (E153)

Pink Rods 1st — Lillian van Wyk (E502) 2nd — Marilie Britz (E20)

Heavy Metals 1st — Gordon Ascary (E178) 2nd — Juandre Fourie (E378) 3rd — Sonja Swanepoel (C224)

1660 Modified Saloons 1st — Jaco Scholtz (C257) 2nd — Nadia Rautenbach (E61) 3rd — Werner Hanekom (C120)

V8 American Saloons 1st — Pieta Victor (E99) 2nd — Rohan van Vuuren (E60) 3rd — Deon Verster (E93)

1600 Stock Saloons 1st — Johan Schoeman (EC93) 2nd — Stephan La Cante (E163) 3rd — Jacques Gerber (SA3)

DRIVER OF THE DAY

Niel Herselman (E66)