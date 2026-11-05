



French driver Esteban Ocon was on Tuesday sacked by American Formula One team Haas, it was announced.

Ocon, a veteran of 198 Grands Prix in a 10-year career with six different teams, had been replaced by Japanese driver Ryo Hirakawa for the Mexico Grand Prix on the weekend after Ocon had taken part in both practice sessions on Friday.

"Such decisions are never made lightly, Haas team chief Ayao Komatsu said on X of parting ways with Ocon.

"As was the case in Mexico City -- but then, as now, we feel this is firmly in the best interest of the team moving forward.

"The conversations that ultimately unfolded between the team and Esteban remain an internal matter."

There were reports of a physical altercation between Komatsu and Ocon in Mexico over a disagreement on choice of tyres -- something the Frenchman categorically rejected.

Haas had already announced last month that Ocon will be replaced next year by Brazilian Rafael Camara, who is a member of the Ferrari driver academy.

"Looking ahead, we've chosen Rafael Camara to drive alongside Ollie Bearman at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix," added Komatsu.

"We're looking forward to welcoming him into the team this weekend and working with him through his Formula 1 debut driving the VF-26 in Brazil."

After Sao Paulo, there are GPs at Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.