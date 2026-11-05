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Haas sack French driver Ocon

Ferrari academy prospect Rafael Camara to make F1 debut alongside Ollie Bearman in Brazil

1 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Haas has terminated the contract of French veteran Esteban Ocon following internal discussions.
  • Ocon was replaced in Mexico by Ryo Hirakawa after Friday practice sessions amid dismissed rumours of a physical altercation with team chief Ayao Komatsu.
  • Brazilian rookie Rafael Camara has been drafted in to partner Ollie Bearman starting at the São Paulo Grand Prix.
Haas F1 Team's French driver Esteban Ocon gestures during the second practice session of the Mexico City Formula One Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City on October 30, 2026.
Haas F1 Team's French driver Esteban Ocon gestures during the second practice session of the Mexico City Formula One Grand Prix at the Hermanos Rodriguez racetrack in Mexico City on October 30, 2026. Picture: CARL DE SOUZA / AFP


French driver Esteban Ocon was on Tuesday sacked by American Formula One team Haas, it was announced.

Ocon, a veteran of 198 Grands Prix in a 10-year career with six different teams, had been replaced by Japanese driver Ryo Hirakawa for the Mexico Grand Prix on the weekend after Ocon had taken part in both practice sessions on Friday.

"Such decisions are never made lightly, Haas team chief Ayao Komatsu said on X of parting ways with Ocon.

"As was the case in Mexico City -- but then, as now, we feel this is firmly in the best interest of the team moving forward.

"The conversations that ultimately unfolded between the team and Esteban remain an internal matter."

There were reports of a physical altercation between Komatsu and Ocon in Mexico over a disagreement on choice of tyres -- something the Frenchman categorically rejected.

Haas had already announced last month that Ocon will be replaced next year by Brazilian Rafael Camara, who is a member of the Ferrari driver academy.

"Looking ahead, we've chosen Rafael Camara to drive alongside Ollie Bearman at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix," added Komatsu.

"We're looking forward to welcoming him into the team this weekend and working with him through his Formula 1 debut driving the VF-26 in Brazil."

After Sao Paulo, there are GPs at Las Vegas, Qatar and Abu Dhabi.

The Herald