Lewis Hamilton welcomed Formula One's decision to return to Africa and suggested he would prolong his career to be able to take part in the Grand Prix in Rwanda.

Speaking ahead of this weekend's US Grand Prix, the 41-year-old seven-time world champion said he was aware of concerns regarding Rwanda and said they should not be overlooked.

"Of course, I don't get to choose where we go and, naturally, there's problems all over the world today," Hamilton said.

"I've seen many of the stories, but I think we really have to approach it with humility."

Formula One announced a 10-year agreement to race in Rwanda last week with the race set to join the calendar after a circuit has been built in the early 2030s.

The last time an F1 race was held in Africa was the 33rd South African Grand Prix near Johannesburg in 1993 when Hamilton was eight years old.

"There's a lot that we don't know," the Ferrari driver, who has called for a return to Africa for many years, said.

"Growing up in England, they never taught us anything about Africa. It needs to be on the curriculum.

"A lot of the problems they have there are still the results of colonialism and the West intervening, but if you see the people, you see so many designs that are out there today. Top brands come from Africa, and it's got all the richest resources.

"So hopefully many people start to educate themselves a little more about what is happening, what has happened for hundreds of years and I hope that does spark the conversation."

Hamilton, who warmly praised runaway championship leader Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes as he sat alongside him at a news conference, also revealed that he hopes to continue racing into his mid-forties.

"I'm looking forward to racing with him longer. I mean, I'm now forced to have to stay a lot longer because we have a race in Africa -- and that's been my dream, to be able to race in Africa."

The 20-year-old Italian replied: "So, you've got time. You've got to do at least the first one."

To which Hamilton responded: "I have to keep fighting to try and stay fit if I can. If I can still punch out good results over the next year, we'll keep it going."

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