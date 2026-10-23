Time-Attack thrills in store at Aldo Scribante Raceway

Motorsport enthusiasts in Gqeberha are set for a high-octane weekend as the inaugural FAW Trucks Eastern Cape Time-Attack gets under way at the Aldo Scribante Raceway. The event brings together classic race cars, high-performance time-attack monsters, super-karts and motorcycles for a demanding showdown.
Competitors will face an unfamiliar challenge as they tackle a 2km section of the circuit in the reverse direction. With top local drivers and sibling rivalries on the cards, the action promises intense competition across both days.
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