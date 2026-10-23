MotoGP riders prepare for 'emotional' farewell to Phillip Island

Seven-time world champion Marc Marquez admits it will be "emotional" this weekend as one of MotoGP's most iconic circuits at Phillip Island hosts its last race after nearly three decades.

The picturesque and often windswept track, some two hours outside of Melbourne, has been a staple on the calendar since 1997 and a favourite among the riders given its waterfront location and demanding layout.

But its contract expires this year.

Promoter MotoGP Sports Entertainment wanted to broaden its appeal and shift it to Melbourne's Albert Park, which hosts the Australian Formula One.

The Victorian state government was adamant it should remain at Phillip Island.

With negotiations breaking down, South Australia stepped in and secured the race for six years from 2027 in Adelaide -- the first MotoGP to be held in a city‑centre location.

"Phillip Island is an extraordinary circuit. Racing here for the last time will be emotional," said Ducati's Marquez, who heads into the weekend two points behind Aprilia's Jorge Martin in the championship standings.

"It is a track with a unique, breathtaking layout. Here I won one of my first races with Ducati and we are motivated to do well, ready to fight right away for the positions that matter."

The venue has seen some of the Spaniard's most impressive rides -- he is a four-time winner -- and also some of his worst moments including a huge high-speed crash with Johann Zarco in 2018.

Teammate Francesco Bagnaia has never stood on the top step of the Phillip Island podium.

But the 2022 and 2023 races, where he finished third and second respectively, were vitally important to his title-winning exploits and he too is sad to see it go.

"It will be the last time on this track, a circuit where I haven't managed to win yet, but which holds an incredible charm, an extraordinary layout, and pure adrenaline," he said.

With five rounds to go, the title fight has effectively become a three-way battle between Martin, reigning champion Marquez and Marco Bezzecchi, who won the last race in Indonesia to stay in touch.

Aprilia's Bezzecchi is 44 points behind Marquez and 50 clear of fourth-placed Ai Ogura.

"We arrive in Australia with the gaps in the riders' standings even tighter, so we have to keep working and keep faith in what everyone at Aprilia and the team is doing," said Martin.

"I'm confident that my team and I will do an excellent job and give this circuit the send-off it deserves."

Marquez and Martin both missed last year's Australian race with injuries, and Spain's Raul Fernandez grabbed his chance to surge to a maiden MotoGP victory.

Currently seventh in the standings, Fernandez is equally dismayed at the race leaving Phillip Island.

"I will cry a little bit," he said. "Not because I got my first MotoGP victory here but also because I always enjoy it a lot coming to Phillip Island - it is super nice.

"There were so many interesting races in the past here, not just in MotoGP, also in Moto2 and Moto3, so it's a track that everybody will miss a little bit."