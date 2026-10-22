Subscribe
The Herald
Subscribe

Riddle turns Kona pain into lesson

Nerve problems, costly penalties and self-imposed pressure force early exit in Hawaii

3 min read
Video
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Jamie Riddle withdrew from the Ironman World Championship in Kailua-Kona after battling both mental exhaustion and physical setbacks.
  • A recurring sciatic nerve issue caused Riddle to lose feeling in his foot during the bike leg, severely hampering his power output.
  • Tactical errors, including pushing too hard to bridge gaps and receiving a three-minute penalty, ultimately drained his remaining energy.
  • Facing severe power drops around 110km, Riddle chose to pull out after roughly 160km to protect his long-term athletic career.
  • Acknowledging excessive self-imposed pressure, Riddle vowed to refine his professional preparation and return to contend for the podium in Hawaii.
Jamie Riddle has vowed to turn the disappointments of his recent Ironman World Championship campaign into motivation for a strong comeback after making the difficult decision to withdraw from the race before the marathon leg
Jamie Riddle has vowed to turn the disappointments of his recent Ironman World Championship campaign into motivation for a strong comeback after making the difficult decision to withdraw from the race before the marathon leg Picture: PABLO BLAZQUEZ DOMINGUEZ/GETTY IMAGES FOR IRONMAN

Gqeberha-born professional triathlete Jamie Riddle has admitted he is still struggling to come to terms with his decision to withdraw from the Ironman World Championship in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii, but says the disappointment could become one of the most important lessons of his career.

In his first YouTube upload since the race, Riddle reflected openly on the physical and mental struggles that ended his challenge, accepting that he made mistakes, while remaining determined to return to the Big Island stronger.

“Simply put, I broke mentally,” Riddle said.

“I was composed. I thought I was prepared for what was to come.

"I believed I was ready.”

Riddle entered the race with confidence after what he described as the most preparation he had ever put into an event, but the demanding conditions exposed areas of his racing that still needed work.

The biggest physical issue came on the bike when a longstanding sciatic nerve problem returned.

Riddle said there was no pain, but he lost feeling in one foot and struggled to produce power.

“Early on into the race, I was so close to pulling out because I just could not push any power,” he said.

He eventually managed to settle the problem and worked his way back towards the front, but the effort added to tactical decisions that proved costly.

A three-minute penalty followed a lapse in judgment after he pushed hard to close a gap to a group.

From there, he found himself repeatedly forcing the race, eventually reaching a point where his body could no longer respond.

“I just go almost all out to try and catch some group, making stupid decision after stupid decision after stupid decision, until I can't any more,” he said.

By about 110km, Riddle said, his power had fallen dramatically and he could no longer hold his riding position.

For roughly a further 50km, he wrestled with whether to continue before deciding the risk to his career was too great.

“It was truly the hardest decision I've ever had to make because I have been dreaming of this for so many years,” Riddle said.

“I pulled the plug and I regret it with everything inside of me right now."

He also acknowledged that his expectations had become part of the problem during a season that failed to match the standards he had set for himself.

“This whole year I've put too much pressure on myself,” he said.

“I'm still a student of the game and to think anything else is a bit too confident.”

I pulled the plug and I regret it with everything inside of me right now
Riddle speaks emotionally over his decision to withdraw from the race in Kona

He said he had to become more professional in his preparation and decision-making if he was serious about challenging for the podium.

“I told my coach I don't want to be racing for fifth to 15th. I want to be racing for the podium,” he said.

“And that starts with preparation. That doesn't start on race day.”

Despite the disappointment, Riddle insisted the experience had not diminished his desire to return to Hawaii.

If anything, it had strengthened it.

“I cannot wait to come back to this Big Island and give it another go,” he said.

Riddle accepts that plenty needs to change before that happens but believes being honest about his failure is the first step towards becoming the athlete he wants to be.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world. The Herald

The Herald

In Related News
South African triathlete Jamie Riddle is planning an aggressive swim strategy for Saturday’s Ironman World Championship in Kona, where he will have another crack at breaking into the top five when he crosses the finish line
TRIATHLON
Video

Jamie Riddle ready to roll dice in Kona

  • Amir Chetty
Jamie Riddle has vowed to return stronger after withdrawing from the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii.
TRIATHLON
Video

Hawaii heartbreak: Riddle chooses long-term health

  • Amir Chetty
Jamie Riddle of South Africa competes on the bike leg of the Ironman 70.3 World Championship Men's Race on September 13, 2026 in Nice, France

Riddle ready to take a risk in Kona

  • Amir Chetty
Jamie Riddle believes his seventh-place finish at the Ironman 70.3 World Championship in Nice was the most complete performance of his career

Jamie Riddle discovers another level

  • Amir Chetty