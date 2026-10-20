Nortje, the 25-year-old fourth-place finisher at Nedbank Gravel Burn 2025, is also on the start list, as is Marc Pritzen, giving local supporters three of SA cycling's strongest riders to cheer for during the week's racing.

Pritzen, national marathon champion, stage winner at the Cape Epic and winner of the 2022 Cape Town Cycle Tour, comes into the race in red-hot form and will look to end his excellent season on a high.

Brazil's Avancini finished 11th at the Gravel World Championships and brings the firepower that won him two marathon world titles to his first Gravel Burn.

No stranger to SA conditions, Avancini is a multiple podium finisher at the Cape Epic, and his handling skills and race pedigree will push the racing to the limit.

In Germany's Seewald, who won his second marathon world title in September, the event showcases a five-star competitor who knows how to dig deep and suffer over long distances.

Seewald's presence will ensure the racing remains dynamic and tactical throughout.

Switzerland's Simon Pellaud will look to go one better in 2026 after finishing second to Beers in 2025.

Runner-up at Unbound Gravel 200 and second overall in the Life Time Grand Prix in 2025, Pellaud has already shown that his experience in the professional road peloton (riding for Tudor Pro Cycling until 2024) transfers well to long days on gravel.

Germany's Lukas Baum, a former Cape Epic winner, returns after finishing fifth at Nedbank Gravel Burn 2025.

Switzerland's Filippo Colombo arrives in top form after a podium finish at the final round of the UCI Mountain Bike World Cup in the US, and brings the explosive speed of a World Cup racer to his Gravel Burn campaign.

France's Hugo Drechou, Switzerland's Andri Frischknecht and the Netherlands' Hans Becking add further depth to a men's field that also includes the Netherlands' Mathijs Loman, American Griffin Easter and Belgium's Lawrence Naesen.

Pritzen's Cape Epic teammate Felix Stehli, fresh from a solid finish at the Gravel World Championships and two stage wins alongside Pritzen at the 2026 Swiss Epic, will also make his debut in the Great Karoo in 2026.

French rider Dubau-Prévot returns after producing one of the defining performances of the inaugural women's race.

The 2025 winner started the final stage almost nine minutes off the overall lead, then overturned that deficit to claim the title at Shamwari.

Canada's Jackson brings the pedigree of her 2023 Paris-Roubaix victory to the race.

Elena Hartmann is a three-time Swiss champion (time-trial) and finished both the Tour de France and Giro d'Italia last year.

Nathalie Eklund has won the Swedish national gravel title twice, while Germany's Carolin Schiff won 2023 Unbound Gravel 200.

All have proved themselves in races where endurance, positioning and handling difficult conditions are essential.