Obtaining the magic double of being named both Varsity Netball and the players’ player of the tournament shows the esteem in which Juanita van Tonder is held by her peers.

The Madibaz defender was overwhelmed when both awards were presented to her at the conclusion of the tournament, particularly because the accolades came from different sources.

Fans and coaches voted her the best player of the competition, while the players’ vote came from those who had shared the court with her.

“That makes it incredibly special,” Van Tonder said.

“They know the intensity, the pressure and the work that goes into those moments. To have fellow competitors recognise the way I contributed is something I don’t take lightly.”

The awards were not just about her performances, she said. They represented her journey, the people who had invested in her and everything she had been through to get to this point.

“I’ve always wanted to be the kind of player who makes the people around me better. Knowing that others saw something in the way I competed and carried myself means a lot.”

For her, the support reinforces the importance of community.

“I don’t necessarily want to be the biggest name in the room. I want to become unforgettable to the people I serve,” she said.

“That means giving everything for the team, the supporters and the people who believe in me.”

The awards came despite a challenging campaign for the Madibaz.

“My biggest contribution was probably continuing to believe and competing until the final whistle, regardless of what was happening around us.”

She believes leadership is not only about performing when things are going well but also serving your team with distinction when things are not.

The final match against eventual champions UJ, which Madibaz lost 49-41, was her personal highlight because she was at her peak.

Van Tonder’s stint as a shooter earlier in her career aided her defensive prowess.

“I understand what they are thinking because I’ve been there. I know what they want, where they want the ball and what makes them uncomfortable.

By virtue of her position on the court, she also took to the tactical side of the sport.

“I love reading the play, anticipating what is going to happen before it happens and trying to take away the options the attacker wants.”

Defence is so much more than just intercepting the ball, she believes.

“It’s about pressure, communication, discipline and making the whole defensive unit better.”

Her experience with the Proteas has been invaluable in becoming a more complete player, better leader and someone who consistently contributes to winning environments.

“It exposed me to a different level of intensity, physicality, speed and tactical awareness. You have to make decisions quickly and stay composed because the game doesn’t slow down for you.”

Van Tonder, whose Varsity Netball performances have no doubt been shaped by those lessons, does not want awards to become her destination.

“I want them to be part of the journey,” she said.

The Herald