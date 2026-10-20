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Van Tonder and Padayachee top of class at Madibaz Sport Awards

Gqeberha gala celebrates international caps, league titles, and rising student talent

  • Full Stop Communications
4 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Juanita van Tonder claimed Sportswoman of the Year for the second consecutive year, alongside the Student Sportswoman and Director of Sport awards.
  • Sachin Padayachee was awarded Sportsman of the Year, praising the broader Madibaz hockey programme after signing with Germany’s Bremen Hockey Club.
  • The Madibaz men's hockey team clinched the Sport Team of the Year award following an undefeated 14-match run in the Eastern Province premier league.
  • Van Tonder's stellar season included national duty with the Proteas, captaincy roles, and being named the best player in the Varsity Netball tournament.
  • Madibaz Hockey showcased remarkable depth, with 25 players receiving provincial or national call-ups and Caden Skinnette securing Junior Sportsman of the Year.
Madibaz hockey co-captain Sachin Padayachee were named sportsman of the year at the Madibaz Sport Awards
Madibaz hockey co-captain Sachin Padayachee were named sportsman of the year at the Madibaz Sport Awards Picture: Full Stop Communications

Please use pics of both winners in print

Proteas netball player Juanita van Tonder and hockey standout Sachin Padayachee were named top of the class at the annual Madibaz Sport Awards in Gqeberha on Monday night.

The men’s hockey team, co-captained by Padayachee, received the team accolade after finishing fourth at the University Sports SA tournament and winning their fourth consecutive Eastern Province premier-league title.

Van Tonder was voted the best sportswoman for the second year running.

The Mandela University sport management student also bagged the student sportswoman and director of sport awards.

“I must say, it’s crazy. I did not expect it after going up there last year,” she said.

“I feel so privileged to get it again. Getting the director of sport award also blew me out of the water.”

Van Tonder represented the Proteas at the Africa Cup in Malawi in December and in their successful series against England in January.

She was a non-travelling reserve for the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow in July before being called up for the Africa Qualifiers in Kenya last month.

Proteas netball player Juanita van Tonder
Proteas netball player Juanita van Tonder Picture: Full Stop Communications/ Supplied

The defender, who shares captaincy duties at the Eastern Cape Aloes in the Telkom National League, was named the Varsity Netball tournament’s best player by both the judges and her opponents.

Meanwhile, Padayachee, who graduated with a diploma in sport administration in April and is currently on contract with Germany’s Bremen Hockey Club, believes the sportsman of the year award was about more than personal recognition.

He shifted the focus from himself to Madibaz Hockey, which collected two other awards at the ceremony. These were team and junior sportsman of the year (Caden Skinnette).

“Getting the main award puts hockey on the map. Not many people looked at the code before and it’s amazing to witness the growth and standard of the programme,” he said.

“That’s what I can take out of it; it’s less about me and more about us.”

As much as his award recognised his efforts on the pitch, he said it was “God’s glory”.

The playmaker scored crucial goals in the Madibaz’s final two USSA matches in Stellenbosch in July to help them secure fourth overall.

He was also instrumental in his side’s successful premier-league campaign, during which they won all 14 matches, scoring 99 goals while conceding only seven.

They also reached the USSA semifinals for the second consecutive year, reinforcing their place among the country’s leading universities.

The success of the university’s hockey programme is evident in the 25 players called up for provincial and national duty in 2026. Among them were Kian Cambier and Skinnette, who were both named in the SA U21 squad.

Another highlight of the evening was the Phase 3 Residence men’s team claiming the campus sport residence of the year award.

This goes to the most outstanding outfit across the Campus Life Festival and Campus Sport Leagues competitions, where points are awarded for participation and performance.

Full list of winners:


Student Sport Administrator of the Year | Lance Muller (football)

Sport Administrator of the Year | Cheryl Kotze (swimming)

Student Sport Technical Official of the Year | Connor Kramer (cricket)

Sport Technical Official of the Year | Njabulo Magadu (rugby)

Student Sport Coach of the Year | Garth Anderson (cricket)

Sport Coach of the Year | Adré Weideman (karate)

Director of Sport Award | Juanita van Tonder (netball)

Community Engagement Award | Football

Campus Sport Residence of the Year Award | Phase 3 Residence men’s team

Most Improved Club of the Year | Tennis

Sport Team of the Year | Men’s hockey

Sport Performance of the Year | Women’s karate team (karate)

Club of the Year | Netball

Student Sport Influencer of the Year | Chuma Isaac (women’s rugby)

Junior Sportswoman of the Year | Kaitlynne Horne (swimming)

Junior Sportsman of the Year | Caden Skinnette (hockey)

Student Sportswoman of the Year | Juanita van Tonder (netball)

Student Sportsman of the Year | Tiaan Tibshraeny (golf)

Sportswoman of the Year | Juanita van Tonder (netball)

Sportsman of the Year | Sachin Padayachee (hockey).