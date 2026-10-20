The defender, who shares captaincy duties at the Eastern Cape Aloes in the Telkom National League, was named the Varsity Netball tournament’s best player by both the judges and her opponents.

Meanwhile, Padayachee, who graduated with a diploma in sport administration in April and is currently on contract with Germany’s Bremen Hockey Club, believes the sportsman of the year award was about more than personal recognition.

He shifted the focus from himself to Madibaz Hockey, which collected two other awards at the ceremony. These were team and junior sportsman of the year (Caden Skinnette).

“Getting the main award puts hockey on the map. Not many people looked at the code before and it’s amazing to witness the growth and standard of the programme,” he said.

“That’s what I can take out of it; it’s less about me and more about us.”

As much as his award recognised his efforts on the pitch, he said it was “God’s glory”.

The playmaker scored crucial goals in the Madibaz’s final two USSA matches in Stellenbosch in July to help them secure fourth overall.

He was also instrumental in his side’s successful premier-league campaign, during which they won all 14 matches, scoring 99 goals while conceding only seven.

They also reached the USSA semifinals for the second consecutive year, reinforcing their place among the country’s leading universities.

The success of the university’s hockey programme is evident in the 25 players called up for provincial and national duty in 2026. Among them were Kian Cambier and Skinnette, who were both named in the SA U21 squad.

Another highlight of the evening was the Phase 3 Residence men’s team claiming the campus sport residence of the year award.

This goes to the most outstanding outfit across the Campus Life Festival and Campus Sport Leagues competitions, where points are awarded for participation and performance.

Full list of winners:





Student Sport Administrator of the Year | Lance Muller (football)

Sport Administrator of the Year | Cheryl Kotze (swimming)

Student Sport Technical Official of the Year | Connor Kramer (cricket)

Sport Technical Official of the Year | Njabulo Magadu (rugby)

Student Sport Coach of the Year | Garth Anderson (cricket)

Sport Coach of the Year | Adré Weideman (karate)

Director of Sport Award | Juanita van Tonder (netball)

Community Engagement Award | Football

Campus Sport Residence of the Year Award | Phase 3 Residence men’s team

Most Improved Club of the Year | Tennis

Sport Team of the Year | Men’s hockey

Sport Performance of the Year | Women’s karate team (karate)

Club of the Year | Netball

Student Sport Influencer of the Year | Chuma Isaac (women’s rugby)

Junior Sportswoman of the Year | Kaitlynne Horne (swimming)

Junior Sportsman of the Year | Caden Skinnette (hockey)

Student Sportswoman of the Year | Juanita van Tonder (netball)

Student Sportsman of the Year | Tiaan Tibshraeny (golf)

Sportswoman of the Year | Juanita van Tonder (netball)

Sportsman of the Year | Sachin Padayachee (hockey).



