Luke Brown saved his best for the last round of the Blu Label Unlimited Challenge, winning his second Sunshine Tour title for the season at the Lost City Golf Course on Saturday.



Brown collected an impressive 20 points in the final round to take the title on 42 points overall and finish two points clear of Tyran Snyders.



Starting the final round in tied 14th place, 16 points behind the overnight leader Snyders, Brown took full advantage of the unique modified stableford points format and powered his way to victory with a strong final round.



“This morning, I did think it was a long shot, but I guess this format plays into that. You don’t have to be as close as you would in stroke play. Clearly, as it worked out great. But kudos to Blu Label – you always put on a fun tournament,” Brown said after winning his third Sunshine Tour title and his second this season following his triumph in the Sunbet Challenge Time Square in August.



Following three rounds in which he admittedly trickled along with single-digit points, Brown caught fire in a final round where an eagle early in the round was the big momentum shift for him.



“I think my eagle on the fourth hole definitely got me going. I played well the first three rounds, but there was no real spark. But that eagle clicked everything into gear,” he said.



It came after a bogey on the second, which Brown believes was in itself a momentum shift for him.



“I didn’t hit a great tee shot and ended up behind a tree. I tried to chop it out, with rocks and roots there, and it actually went in between my legs and then I still had to chop it out. I made a great bogey – some would say that was the momentum bogey of the round."



Lyle Rowe, the 2021 Blu Label Unlimited Challenge champion, finished in third place with 38 points.



Vuyani Mzimkhulu was awarded the Sunshine Tour caddie medallion as the winning caddie of the tournament. - Michael Vlismas Media