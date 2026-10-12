Aldo Scribante Raceway was alive with close racing and changing fortunes on Saturday as Algoa Motorsport Club’s regional and club championship reached round seven.

Fine weather set the scene for a full day of action, and though competitor and spectator numbers were slightly down due to the glut of events that have taken place at the circuit over the last two months, it did little to detract from the action on the track.

EP Modified Saloon driver and championship leader Ian Riddle in his VW SupaPolo was made to work hard.

After winning the opening race of the day by a mere 0.2 seconds after a hard-fought battle with Deon Neethling driving an Audi S4, the scene was set for a classic on-track battle.

In race 2, Neethling got the jump on Riddle and led the race from turn one, soaking up tremendous pressure as Riddle tried to find a way past.

Neethling finally managed to break away from Riddle and it looked like the race win was in the bag, only for his car to go into limp mode on the last lap, gifting the win to Riddle.

In the race, they both lined up on the front row of the grid, but Neethling only managed to do two laps before the car went into limp mode, resulting in an early retirement, which allowed Riddle to take a comfortable win and extend his championship lead.

The Wide Horizon Advanced Training-backed Coastal Challenge for historic and classic cars once again brought a distinctive mix of machinery and determined racing to the circuit, providing plenty of action.

After winning the first race, Nick Davidson unfortunately retired his immaculate Ford Escort Mk1 after suffering ignition problems.

Andrew Honeywill in his turbo-charged Porsche 924 enjoyed a good day, finishing second in race one, winning in race two and coming second in race three after a ding-dong battle with Steven Phillips in his BMW E36

Zander Taljaard was unstoppable in the 600cc motorcycle class, taking all three race wins and closing the gap on championship leader Ruan van Zyl, while Craig Benn won the 300cc class, also taking three race wins, and Quinsley Sale won all three of the Street & Fine car heats in his Honda Jazz.

Overall results:

EP Regional Saloons :

Class B: 1 Ian Riddle (VW SupaPolo), 2 Deon Neethling (Audi S4)

Class C: 1 Kelsey Davidson (VW SupaPolo)

Class D: 1 Greg Forward (BMW 328), 2 Jan Greef (Nissan 350Z), 3 Tom Hugo (Nissan Skyline)

Class E: 1 Kiesha Potgieter (Audi A3), 2 Raymond Redinger (Porsche 924), 3 Henry Adams (VW Golf Mk1)

Wide Horizon Advanced Training Coastal Challenge:

Class A: 1 Andrew Honeywill (Porsche 924)

Class B: 1 Nick Davidson (Ford Escort Mk1)

Class C: 1 Steven Phillips (BMW E36), 2 Darryn Vice (Ford Anglia), 3 Rane Berry (Nissan Skyline)

Class D: 1 Syd Lippstreu (Toyota Celica), 2 Anton Ehlers (Ford Escort Mk1)

Class E: 1 Johan Marais (Opel Rekord)

Street & Fine Cars:

1 Quinsley Sale (Honda Jazz), 2 Justin Theron (Nissan 350Z), 3 Kay-Lee O’Brien (VW Golf Mk1)

Motorcycles:

600cc: 1 Zander Taljaard (Suzuki), 2 Ruan van Zyl (Honda CBR 600)

300cc: 1 Craig Benn (Kawasaki Ninja), 2 Brandon Willemse (KTM RC 390).

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world. The Herald