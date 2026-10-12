The Algoa Cup race takes centre stage on Sunday as Fairview prepares for what promises to be the biggest horse racing weekend of the year at the Greenbushes track.

It has been a while since Nelson Mandela Bay Racing hosted a Sunday meeting, and the local racing fraternity is understandably buzzing with excitement ahead of the big day.

But this is about much more than just top-class horse racing. Sunday promises to be a fantastic social occasion, with something for everyone to enjoy, and entry is free.

For those who want to combine the thrill of watching the thoroughbreds in action with a touch of luxury, the Bold Silvano Room offers the perfect setting, and there will also be various vendors.

The youngsters will also have plenty of entertainment to keep them occupied while the racing action unfolds.

The weekend's racing action starts on Friday, when the Poly 1600m Challenge takes centre stage as the feature race.

For all the latest updates on both meetings, visit the Henk Se Wenk Facebook page.

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