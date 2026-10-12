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Algoa Cup takes centre stage in Fairview's biggest weekend of racing

1 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • The Algoa Cup headlines the biggest racing weekend of the year at Fairview Racecourse on Sunday.
  • This marks a rare and welcome return to Sunday fixtures for Nelson Mandela Bay Racing.
  • Spectator entry is completely free, featuring vendor stalls and dedicated children's entertainment.
  • Hospitality packages are on offer in the Bold Silvano Room for a luxury trackside experience.
  • The racing action kicks off on Friday with the Poly 1600m Challenge serving as the opening feature.
Zatara Magic was the 2025 Algoa Cup winner.
Zatara Magic was the 2025 Algoa Cup winner. Picture: PAULINE HERMAN

The Algoa Cup race takes centre stage on Sunday as Fairview prepares for what promises to be the biggest horse racing weekend of the year at the Greenbushes track.

It has been a while since Nelson Mandela Bay Racing hosted a Sunday meeting, and the local racing fraternity is understandably buzzing with excitement ahead of the big day.

But this is about much more than just top-class horse racing. Sunday promises to be a fantastic social occasion, with something for everyone to enjoy, and entry is free.

For those who want to combine the thrill of watching the thoroughbreds in action with a touch of luxury, the Bold Silvano Room offers the perfect setting, and there will also be various vendors.

The youngsters will also have plenty of entertainment to keep them occupied while the racing action unfolds.

The weekend's racing action starts on Friday, when the Poly 1600m Challenge takes centre stage as the feature race.

For all the latest updates on both meetings, visit the Henk Se Wenk Facebook page.

The Herald