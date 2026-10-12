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1City Marathon organisers set sights on 4,500 entries for this year's event

2 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • The 1 City Marathon celebrates its 10th anniversary on 6 December, starting and finishing at Baywest Mall in Gqeberha.
  • Organisers have targeted a new record of 4,500 entrants following last year's peak of 3,800 participants, with nearly 2,000 runners already registered.
  • Four race categories are available for participants: 42.2km, 21.1km, 10km, and a 5km fun run.
  • The event serves as a prime qualifying opportunity for the Comrades Marathon and Two Oceans Marathon, complete with pacing buses ranging from sub-3:40 to 5:30.
  • Top local contenders including Lithobe Menzeleli and Sinawo Poti have already confirmed their places in the half marathon.
George's Lloyd Bosman was in control from the outset to win the 2025 1City Marathon at Baywest Mall
One City race George's Lloyd Bosman was in control from the outset to win the 2025 1City Marathon at Baywest Mall Picture: Fredlin Adriaan

Athletes, lace up your shoes — entries have officially opened for the popular 1City Marathon to be run from the Baywest Mall entrance on December 6.

Organisers are gearing up for another sold-out spectacle as the iconic race marks its 10th anniversary.

In 2025, the race reached its highest peak of 3,800 entries.

However, race director Michael Mbambani said they were aiming to exceed that number this year.

"The race has grown immensely through the years, from 2,100 finishers in Greenbushes 2024 to Baywest's 3,800 finishers in 2025, with a safe route and safe parking," Mbambani said

"Athletes this year can expect an increase in prizes and a well-organised race.

"Our target this year is 4,500 entries and, with two months to go, we are at 1,980 entries.

"Runners must enter as soon as possible if they want to join in this year's festivities.

"All the top local guys have confirmed their participation, especially for the half, with the on-form Lithobe Menzeleli and Sinawo Poti having entered.

"My advice for those who will be tackling the race for the first time this year is the harder you train, the easier it becomes.

"Also, importantly, for those who are planning to run Comrades and Two Oceans next year, it is better to qualify now than later.

"I would like to say thank you to the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality and Baywest Mall for their support."

There are four distances — a 42.2km, 21.1km, 10km and a 5km fun run.

Last year, it was out-of-towners Lloyd Bosman and Nontokozo Mkhize who stole the show in the marathon, delivering unforgettable performances.

Bosman, from George, commanded the men’s 42.2km race from the opening stride, breaking the tape in two hours, 21 minutes and 15 seconds.

He was closely followed by Malixole Kalideni in second place (2:21:54) and Nkosinathi Duma (2:23:26).

Mkhize, 33, won the women’s race in 2:56:38. Tracey Campbell finished second (2:59:20), with Refeloe Solomons taking third (3:04:03).

Athletes will be able to pick a pacing bus that suits their time goal, with buses arranged for sub-3:40, 4 hours, 4:30, 5 hours and 5:30.

The Herald

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