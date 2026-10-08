After a busy motorsport month, regional motorsport returns to Aldo Scribante Raceway on Saturday with Round 7 of the Algoa Motorsport Club Regional and Club Championship set to deliver another action-packed day of racing.

With the championship battles tightening up and precious points becoming increasingly difficult to find, there is little room for error as competitors prepare to take on the demanding Aldo Scribante circuit.

Fans can look forward to a packed programme featuring the EP Regional Modified Saloons, the Wide Horizon Advanced Training Coastal Challenge for historic, classic and retro cars, motorcycles, street and fine cars, as well as an Ingco and Bronscor-backed 45-minute endurance race to bring the day to a spectacular conclusion.

The Modified Saloon Regional Championship is shaping up to be a thrilling contest as Ian Riddle currently holds the advantage in his Mastercrete VW SupaPolo, but he cannot afford to relax. Gregory Forward, driving the Champion Motors BMW 328, and Peter Schultz in his Algoa Grand Prix Indoor Karting Opel Supercar, are both just three points behind Riddle.

That means every position, every overtake and every point could have a major impact on the championship standings when the chequered flag falls.

The Club Championship is even tighter as Schultz leads the way, but Riddle is only two points behind, while Riaan van Vuuren, campaigning his AL Construction VW Polo, sits third, just five points further back.

With such tiny margins separating the front-runners, round 7 promises to be a battle from the opening lap to the final flag.

The Wide Horizon Advanced Training Coastal Challenge is providing its own championship drama, with Rane Berry leading the way in his classic Nissan Skyline.

Johan Marais is chasing hard in his Opel Rekord, just 14 points behind Berry, while Anton Ehlers is waiting in the wings with his Ford Escort, only three points behind Marais.

With the championship fight so closely contested, expect plenty of wheel-to-wheel action as these beautifully prepared machines trade places around Aldo Scribante Raceway.

The motorcycle field will also have plenty to prove as Ruan van Zyl makes his eagerly anticipated return to competition on his Honda CBR 600 after missing the previous round due to a hand injury.

His return adds another competitive name to an already entertaining motorcycle field. Matric scholar Dylan Grobler will also be back in action on his Yamaha R6, following the end of his school rugby commitments.

They will face strong opposition from Craig Benn on his Kawasaki Ninja 400 and Brandon Willemse aboard his KTM RC390, setting the stage for another hard-fought battle on two wheels.

If the sprint-style racing isn't enough, spectators will have the opportunity to witness the 45-minute Ingco and Bronscor-backed endurance race, bringing an added element of strategy and stamina to the day's programme.

With regional championship points on the line and competitors fighting for every advantage, the pressure will be intense as the season moves deeper into its closing stages.

Racing gets underway at 10h00, with tickets available at the gate for just R80 per person.

For local motorsport fans, round 7 is a date not to be missed. The championship fights are tightening, the cars and motorcycles are ready, and Aldo Scribante Raceway is set to come alive once again with the sound and spectacle of regional racing.

October events:

10: Main Circuit Racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway – Round 7

11: Timed Drag Racing at Aldo Scribante Raceway; Open Track Day at East London Grand Prix Circuit

17: Ferrari Day at Aldo Scribante Raceway; 17 October: Dirt Oval Racing at Victory Raceway – Round 7; Main Circuit Racing at East London Grand Prix Circuit

24: FAW Trucks Eastern Cape Time Attack at Aldo Scribante Raceway

31: Kart Racing at Algoa Kart Club – Round 7

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