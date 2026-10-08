United States Ryder Cup captain Jim Furyk said Tuesday he will ask his players to "do more than any American team has in the past," to end a woeful run on European soil.

The US head to Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland, next year, aiming to end a wait since 1993 to win the biennial team event away from home. Furyk was in charge for one of those defeats in Paris in 2018.

The 56-year-old has been given a chance to make amends, with Furyk saying he has learned valuable lessons from that loss as well as his other experiences of team golf in the Presidents Cup.

"I'm going to ask this team to do more than any other United States team has in the past," said Furyk, who revealed his team selection for Le Golf National eight years ago left him without "horses for the course".

"I changed a few things immediately upon taking the captaincy," added Furyk, speaking alongside Europe captain Luke Donald during a press conference at Adare Manor. "You're always coming up with new, creative ways to create that team atmosphere and that bond, but we've got a lot to work on."

Since the turn of the century, Europe has won nine out of 12 Ryder Cups.

Foursomes or alternate shot — two players playing one ball — has proved a particular problem for the Americans. In their last four Ryder Cups and Presidents Cup matches they have won just eight of 34 points in the format, with just three from 16 against Europe.

"I don't think we are preparing for those matches in a proper way," said Furyk.

"It's not an anomaly. There are some issues...I plan on making some changes. As captains, we need to do a better job."

In order to increase the US team's chances of victory, Furyk wants all his likely players available for a scouting trip to Adare Manor ahead of the 100th anniversary event in September 2027.

"The ask is going to be there," he said, adding: "I expect everyone to make their best effort to be here. I want them to see the golf course."

Donald is bidding to become the first captain, on either side, to win three Ryder Cups in a row.

Having made just one change to his team between the wins in Rome and at Bethpage, the Englishman may opt for a different approach in Ireland.

"I think decisions for this one will change," he said. "We'll get a good idea of what this course demands and whether some of those players that are on the fringe of playing well will have those abilities that might suit Adare Manor.

"I have zero complacency about how strong the US are going to be. On paper, they tend to be stronger than us through the world rankings." — AFP