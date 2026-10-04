South African crews produced a stunning display of speed, skill and determination as 43 inflatable powerboat teams from SA, Namibia and the USA went head-to-head in a spectacular five-day battle along the Cape coast.

Hosted by Powerboat Racing SA (PBRSA), the International Inflatable Super Series pushed competitors through three demanding disciplines, namely surf racing, a 120km long-haul endurance race and circuit racing, with changing conditions ensuring that there was never a moment for crews to relax.

The opening two days at Strand delivered two very different challenges. Day one greeted competitors with small waves and barely a breath of wind, providing relatively calm conditions for the opening battles.

But Cape Town had other plans for day two. The on-shore wind arrived in true Cape style, transforming the surf course into a much more formidable challenge.

Boats attacked the waves at speed and crews were thrown around inside their craft and every mistake threatened to cost valuable seconds. The conditions tested not only the machinery, but the teamwork, fitness and concentration of every competitor.

From the Strand, the action moved to Gordons Bay Yacht Club, where the racing intensified once again.

The first day of circuit racing provided perfect conditions, with flat seas and virtually no wind, allowing the teams to concentrate purely on speed, precision and finding the fastest possible racing line.

The following day brought another dramatic change. The south-easter swept in as the competitors faced the gruelling 120km endurance race.

With crews and boats pushed over a long-distance course, endurance and reliability became just as important as outright speed.

The punishing conditions came at a cost, with a couple of boats forced to withdraw after crew members suffered back and rib injuries. It was a stark reminder of just how physically demanding inflatable powerboat racing can be.

Adding even more excitement to the international competition, a novice class was introduced at an international event.

The new class allowed developing competitors to experience the intensity of international-level racing alongside the established Stock, Pro-Stock and Modified categories.

When the final results were calculated, South African crews had plenty to celebrate, with strong performances across all four classes.

The Modified class delivered the overall headline result, with Ruben Scholtz and JD van Niekerk powering their way to victory after a week of demanding racing.

Their performance was a fitting highlight to an event that showcased the speed, bravery and technical skill required to compete at the highest level of inflatable powerboat racing.

Overall results

Novice class: 1 Xandru Buter/Liam Basson, 2 Pieter du Toit/Camilla Engelbrecht, 3 Johann Kotze/Divan Grobelaar

Standard class: 1 Franco Cilliers/Roelof du Plessis, 2 Jonathan Badenhorst/Franco Munnik, 3 Dylan Bamberger/Carien Engelbrecht

Pro-Stock class: 1 Dreyer van Niekerk/AJ Bosch, 2 Wehan Malan/Harry Erasmus, 3 Le Roux Neethling/William Benzin

Modified class: 1 Ruben Scholtz/JD van Niekerk, 2 Robert Louw/Luhann Flores, 3 Quinton Liebenberg/Keren Robyn Till

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