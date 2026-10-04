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Fury to invite Trump to lead ring walk before Joshua showdown

2 min read
SummaryOpen the quick read
  • Tyson Fury plans to invite US President Donald Trump to lead his ring walk for the upcoming clash with Anthony Joshua on 11 December in Cardiff.
  • The 38-year-old fighter acknowledged Trump's busy schedule as US President might make attendance unlikely.
  • Fury labelled Joshua a 'warm-up' opponent as he targets a trilogy bout against Oleksandr Usyk in New York.
  • The British heavyweight highlighted his intense training and active schedule, declaring he is firing on all cylinders.
British heavyweight boxers Tyson Fury reacts as he arrives to attend a press conference in London on September 30, 2026, ahead of his heavyweight boxing fight against Anthony Joshua in Wales in December. Picture: Adrian DENNIS/AFP
British heavyweight boxers Tyson Fury reacts as he arrives to attend a press conference in London on September 30, 2026, ahead of his heavyweight boxing fight against Anthony Joshua in Wales in December. Picture: Adrian DENNIS/AFP Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP

Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will invite US President Donald Trump to lead his ring walk before his clash with British rival Anthony Joshua.

Fury and Joshua are set to fight in Cardiff on December 11 and the self-styled 'Gypsy King' is keen for Trump to join the procession to the ring at the 80,000-capacity Principality Stadium.

Fury met Trump at the UFC Freedom 250 at the White House in June and wore a cap emblazoned with the words "Donald Trump for Prime Minister" after having his United States travel ban lifted by the 80-year-old.

"I'll definitely make that offer to my old buddy, old pal, and we'll see if he's available," Fury said.

"Probably unlikely because of the situation he's in at the moment, being the President of the United States."

Meanwhile, Fury insists his clash with Joshua is merely preparation for his true priority -- a trilogy fight against Oleksandr Usyk, to whom he has lost twice already.

"I don't have any intention of retiring after Joshua. I'm using this bum as a warm-up for Usyk," he said.

"This is a bum to me and I can guarantee that on the night when I knock him spark out he won't know what time it is. And then I want the rabbit (Usyk) in New York City.

"This year will be the most active year for me since 2018. I've done 12 rounds with a 6ft 8in Arslanbek Makhmudov and I've done seven rounds with another 6ft 7in behemoth in Mariusz Wach.

"Let's not pull any punches here. I'm firing on all cylinders at the moment. I feel fantastic. I'm 38 years young." - AFP


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