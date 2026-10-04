Former heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will invite US President Donald Trump to lead his ring walk before his clash with British rival Anthony Joshua.

Fury and Joshua are set to fight in Cardiff on December 11 and the self-styled 'Gypsy King' is keen for Trump to join the procession to the ring at the 80,000-capacity Principality Stadium.

Fury met Trump at the UFC Freedom 250 at the White House in June and wore a cap emblazoned with the words "Donald Trump for Prime Minister" after having his United States travel ban lifted by the 80-year-old.

"I'll definitely make that offer to my old buddy, old pal, and we'll see if he's available," Fury said.

"Probably unlikely because of the situation he's in at the moment, being the President of the United States."

Meanwhile, Fury insists his clash with Joshua is merely preparation for his true priority -- a trilogy fight against Oleksandr Usyk, to whom he has lost twice already.

"I don't have any intention of retiring after Joshua. I'm using this bum as a warm-up for Usyk," he said.

"This is a bum to me and I can guarantee that on the night when I knock him spark out he won't know what time it is. And then I want the rabbit (Usyk) in New York City.

"This year will be the most active year for me since 2018. I've done 12 rounds with a 6ft 8in Arslanbek Makhmudov and I've done seven rounds with another 6ft 7in behemoth in Mariusz Wach.

"Let's not pull any punches here. I'm firing on all cylinders at the moment. I feel fantastic. I'm 38 years young." - AFP





Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world. The Herald