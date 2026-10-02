The Eastern Province Tenpin Bowling Association (EPTBA) is excited to host the Tenpin Bowling Association of South Africa (TBASA) Interprovincial Tournament (IPT) next month.

Nitro Park will be the venue for the prestigious annual event from November 14 to 21.

TBASA president Kiley Cassel said seven provinces will participate at Baywest Mall's 10-lane bowling centre.

"Defending champions Eastern Province will be up against Central Gauteng, Eastern Gauteng, Gauteng North, KwaZulu-Natal, Limpopo Province and Midlands," she said

Cassel said each province will field gold, seniors and silver teams to bowl in the doubles, trios, mixed trios, baker and team events.

"The eight-day tournament returns to the Friendly City for the first time in several years," she said.

EPTBA media liaison officer Conroy Caston said the country's leading bowlers, including several current and former national athletes, will be in action and a few perfect games of 300 pins are expected.

"Hosts EP have seven experienced national bowlers in their strong line-up," he said.

Caston said Garreth Hechter, Roxanne Hechter and Wayne Jones will represent the gold team while the senior team would include Gerrie du Preez, Leon Cilliers and Paul de Villiers, with Werner Groenewald in the silver team.