The 41st The Herald Cycle Tour planned for February next year, will again bring a welcome boost to the local economy of the region.

Sport is a powerful driver of destination tourism, and the benefits for local businesses with The Herald Cycle Tour grow every year.

About 8,000 spectators and competitors are expected for the races, and local businesses like Town Lodge Gqeberha are getting ready to welcome out-of-town guests to the Friendly City.

“We are delighted to once again be the official accommodation sponsor of The Herald Cycle Tour and to share in the excitement of this much-loved race,” Town Lodge Gqeberha general manager Glenn Pappin said.

"It’s a privilege to be associated with an event that has such a long history and holds such a special place in the hearts of Eastern Cape locals.

"City Lodge Hotels as a group looks for meaningful ways to support the communities where its hotels are located, and this major fixture on the cycling calendar is a wonderful opportunity to do just that.”

The Herald Cycle Tour’s potential economic contribution extends beyond the event itself, to benefit accommodation establishments, restaurants and small businesses across the region.