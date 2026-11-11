SummaryOpen the quick read
- Around 8,000 participants and spectators are projected to visit Gqeberha for the 41st edition of The Herald Cycle Tour.
- Town Lodge Gqeberha returns as the official accommodation sponsor, offering tailored services and exclusive discounted rates for cyclists.
- The mountain bike races take place on 7 February at the Addo Polo Club, featuring distances from 500m to 80km.
- The road races kick off from Pollok Beach on the weekend of 13-14 February, headlined by the 106km Classic.
- Online race entries close on Monday, 1 February, with bookings available through the official event portal.
The 41st The Herald Cycle Tour planned for February next year, will again bring a welcome boost to the local economy of the region.
Sport is a powerful driver of destination tourism, and the benefits for local businesses with The Herald Cycle Tour grow every year.
About 8,000 spectators and competitors are expected for the races, and local businesses like Town Lodge Gqeberha are getting ready to welcome out-of-town guests to the Friendly City.
“We are delighted to once again be the official accommodation sponsor of The Herald Cycle Tour and to share in the excitement of this much-loved race,” Town Lodge Gqeberha general manager Glenn Pappin said.
"It’s a privilege to be associated with an event that has such a long history and holds such a special place in the hearts of Eastern Cape locals.
"City Lodge Hotels as a group looks for meaningful ways to support the communities where its hotels are located, and this major fixture on the cycling calendar is a wonderful opportunity to do just that.”
The Herald Cycle Tour’s potential economic contribution extends beyond the event itself, to benefit accommodation establishments, restaurants and small businesses across the region.
While first-time visitors may come for the race, they are sure to be wowed by the city’s natural beauty, the friendliness of the locals, the quality of accommodation on offer, and the wide range of things to see and do before and after the event.
“Events like The Herald Cycle Tour are hugely important for introducing new visitors to Gqeberha and showing off everything the city has to offer,” Pappin said.
"A great experience will have them raving about their trip and planning a return visit.”
The Road Races will be raced over the weekend of Saturday February 13 and Sunday February 14 from Pollok Beach.
It is preceded by Mountain Bike Races on Sunday, February 7 at the Addo Polo Club.
“What excites me most is sharing the beauty of Gqeberha with the visitors expected for The Herald Cycle Tour.
"We are so proud of our city and work hard to keep it clean, safe and welcoming.
"We wish every cyclist a safe, enjoyable ride and a strong finish, and we look forward to welcoming you back every year,” Pappin said.
As a long-time supporter of the event, Town Lodge Gqeberha, along with its sister properties in the city (Courtyard Hotel, City Lodge Hotel and two Road Lodges), knows exactly what athletes and their support teams need.
“The hotels go all out to make them feel welcome and to cheer them on in their quest for personal bests.
"On race day, an early breakfast ensures riders can fuel up before heading to the start line.
"The menus offer a wide range of dishes to suit different dietary needs, whether that’s carb-loading, protein-packed meals, or a well-earned dessert once the race is done.
"A good night’s sleep is just as important, so guests can count on comfortable beds, a choice of pillows, air-conditioning to get the room temperature just right, and a pool to relax those tired limbs in afterwards.
"Interleading rooms are also available for families who want to stay together,” Pappin said.
Race distances for the Road Race Event in Gqeberha are 106km Classic, 55km Pursuit, and the 2km and 500m Junior Races.
The Mountain Bike Event in Addo includes the 80km Extreme, 60km Adventure, 30km Leisure, 10km Family Ride and 500m Junior Race.
Located right along the Road Races race route and beachfront, staying at Town Lodge Gqeberha for The Herald Cycle Tour 2027 places guests at the heart of the action.
Book your accommodation now for The Herald Cycle Tour 2027 by making use of the exclusive discount preferential rates at Town Lodge Gqeberha.
Booking information can be found on The Herald Cycle Tour website. For more information and to enter visit www.heraldcycletour.co.za or contact The Herald marketing manager, Berna Ulay-Walters, on ulayb@theherald.co.za. Online entries close on Monday, February 1 2027.
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