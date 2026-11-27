The Warriors mounted an impressive lower-order fightback to reach 266/8 at stumps on day one of their 1st Class Series match against the Dolphins at St George’s Park. After crashing to 32/4 following an early onslaught from Keith Dudgeon, the hosts rallied through resilient knocks from Patrick Kruger and an unbeaten counter-attack by Thomas Kaber.
Dafabet Warriors batter Patrick Kruger watches as Dolphins bowler Bandile Mbatha attempts to field the ball off his own bowling during their CSA 1st Class Series clash at St George's Park on Thursday Picture: FREDLIN ADRIAAN/THE HERALD
The Warriors recovered from a perilous 32/4 to reach 266/8 at stumps on the opening day of their 1st Class Series clash against the Dolphins at St George’s Park on Thursday, with Thomas Kaber unbeaten on 85 and Patrick Kruger’s half-century.
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