Safa Buffalo City president Mxolisi Prince Sibam has earned a seat at the highest level of African soccer governance after being appointed to the Confederation of African Football (Caf) finance committee.

His appointment was approved at Caf’s 48th ordinary general assembly in Nigeria on Saturday.

Sibam from Mdantsane will serve as one of 14 members of the committee responsible for overseeing the continental governing body's finances, including budgets for major competitions such as the Africa Cup of Nations, Caf Champions League and Confederation Cup and women's tournaments.

The committee also plays an important role in monitoring CAF competition prize-money and development funding to member associations, and ensuring financial accountability within the organisation.

His latest appointment strengthens his growing influence in administration, having already served as chair of the Safa finance committee and as a member of the Council of Southern Africa Football Associations (Cosafa) finance committee.

Sibam believes his elevation to the continental structure reflects both South Africa's standing in Africa and the expertise he brings to the financial management of the game.

"The CAF appointment shows and is evidence that Safa is a big federation in Africa," he said.

"We are leading in football as a country; hence even the president of Caf, Patrice Motsepe, is there leading the continent.

"Being part of a finance committee of the continent is serious. They appoint based on skill and the contribution we have made. It shows that, as I chair the Safa finance committee, we are at the top level."

An accountant by profession, Sibam says his responsibility will be to provide sound financial advice and to ensure Caf maintains its improving financial position as the organisation continues to grow.

The importance of that responsibility was reflected in Caf's latest financial figures, with a report presented over the weekend showing a net profit of $31.2m (R545m) and total revenue of $284m (R4.9bn) for the 2025-2026 financial year, which ended in June.

The figures represent a major turnaround for the organisation, which was reportedly carrying more than $100m (R1.7bn) in debt in 2021.

Sibam believes the growth brings an even greater responsibility to strengthen financial oversight and ensure that the organisation's resources are managed transparently.

"My job is simple; it is to advise. Caf is growing financially," Sibam said.

"That means the finance committee has to be strengthened. The more money an organisation has, the more carefully it has to be looked after and used properly.

"Caf comes from a situation where they were making losses about five years back.

"There will be challenges as more money comes into the organisation. The governance is world standard, and the ins and outs of finances have to be presented in a manner that all members understand, and that has integrity.

"We have to be accurate because the minute we are not, members will start having doubts."

Sibam will work alongside newly appointed finance committee chair Andrew Kamanga of Zambia, who succeeded Morocco's Fouzi Lekjaa following the latter's decision to step down from the committee chairmanship because of expanding responsibilities.

Lekjaa, however, remains Caf's first vice-president.

Sibam says he already has a positive working relationship with Kamanga, having engaged with him on financial administration matters before their latest appointments.