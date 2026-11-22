The Eastern Cape Iinyathi’s struggles on the road continued at the weekend as they suffered a double setback against the Garden Route Badgers in the 1st Class and Pro50 competitions at the Recreation Cricket Ground in Oudtshoorn.

The defeats reflected the KuGompo City side's inconsistency, particularly with the bat.

In Sunday’s Pro50 encounter, they failed to chase down the Badgers’ target of 267, suffering their third consecutive defeat in the 50-over competition.

The Badgers owed much of their total to an outstanding innings from Janneman Malan, who struck a commanding 130 off 137 deliveries to put his side in a strong position.

In response, the Iinyathi got off to the worst possible start, losing three wickets inside the opening five overs.

The early setbacks put them on the back foot, and they struggled to recover as the Badgers tightened their grip on the contest.

Jason Niemand, with 50 off 68 balls, was the standout batter for the Eastern Cape side.

The Iinyathi ended up being bowled out for 140 after 33 overs, losing by127 runs.

The disappointment followed an equally difficult outing in the three-day 1st Class match, where the Iinyathi suffered their first defeat of the season, going down by 10 wickets.

They had previously recorded two draws.

Having won the toss and electing to bat on Thursday, the Iinyathi got off to a poor start in their first innings, managing just 159 runs as their top and middle order once again failed to deliver.

Badgers bowler Leo Sadler was the chief destroyer with the red nut, producing an impressive performance of five wickets for 45 runs.

Lanky batter Christiaan du Toit offered some resistance with a contribution of 42, but there was little support from the rest of the Iinyathi batters.

The Badgers made the most of their opponents' modest total, piling on 392 for nine before declaring their innings.

Malan was again in the thick of things with the willow and put in another commanding performance, scoring 103, while Liam Alder (80) and Edward Moore (92) also played significant roles in building the substantial lead.

The Iinyathi needed a much-improved batting performance in their second innings to give themselves a fighting chance.

Captain Jerome Bossr attempted to lead the recovery with a determined 54, but the familiar problem of losing wickets in the top and middle order undermined their efforts.

The lower order provided some resistance, with Aya Gqamane scoring 48 and Hardus Coetzer adding 43, helping the Iinyathi put up a better fight than in their first innings.

However, their efforts were not enough to prevent defeat.

The Badgers needed just five runs on the final day on Saturday, which they chased down comfortably to seal a 10-wicket victory.

The Iinyathi will have an opportunity to respond to their dismal start in both campaigns when they return home for their next 1st Class and Pro50 fixtures against the Eastern Storm.